ACC championship game future to be announced

The ACC Championship Game is likely to be staying in Charlotte, North Carolina for the foreseeable future. The ACC has scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, at which time the conference will likely confirm the details for keeping the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 am ET and will have ACC commissioner John Swofford on hand to answer any questions. The existing contract between the ACC and Charlotte originally kept the game in the city through the 2019 season.
Since 2010, the ACC Football Championship Game has been played in the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers at the end of every season with one exception. The ACC opted to move the championship game to Orlando, Florida in 2016 in response to the controversy in North Carolina regarding the state’s transgender bathroom law. The game returned to Charlotte the following season and is scheduled to be played in Charlotte in 2018 and again in 2019.
Charlotte has proven to be the best landing spot for the ACC Championship Game since the introduction of the conference championship game in 2005. The game has drawn a minimum of 64,778 fans each year it has been played in Charlotte. Last year’s game between Clemson and Miami was the second-highest attendance for the ACC title game with 74,372. With Atlanta already booked by the SEC, the ACC has seemingly settled in with Charlotte for their title game after initially playing the game in Jacksonville and Tampa in the early years and the one-year trip to Orlando.
Asking your fans to show up to a game in one particular school color is a little old-fashioned. Now, it is all about coordinating your fans to show up in specific colors according to the section they are sitting. This upcoming season, Virginia Tech will give it a shot when they attempt to stripe out Lane Stadium for a big home game against Notre Dame.
Dubbed the “Hokie Effect,” Virginia Tech has a website so fans can enter their seat information so they know whether to show up for the game in maroon or orange. Here is a glimpse at the seating chart, which does not account for the Notre Dame fans that will fill a good number of seats in their blue and gold (and green).
In addition to the stripe out, Virginia Tech also announced a white out for a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 15, an orange out for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 25, and a maroon out for a Nov. 17 game against Miami.
Of course, Tennessee still holds a decisive lead in the coolest color coordination efforts any time they checker Neyland Stadium.
One of the most heralded members of Florida State’s 2017 recruiting class will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Willie Taggart confirmed Wednesday morning that Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of spring practice, including the annual spring game, because of a torn MCL. It’s unclear when or how Wilson suffered the injury, although, according to TomahawkNation.com, he was spotted walking with the aid of crutches at Tuesday’s practice.
The good news for all involved, though, is that Taggart fully expects the defensive tackle to return fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
A five-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as No. 1 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas, and the No. 6 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one signee in the Seminoles’ class that year, running back Cam Akers, was rated higher than Wilson.
Asa true freshman last season, Wilson played in 12 games. The 6-5, 323-pound interior lineman was credited with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’s expected to play a more significant role in FSU’s line rotation this coming season.
There’ll be some more quarterbacking Moore at Oregon State this fall.
The Pac-12 OSU announced Tuesday that Nick Moore has transferred into the Beavers football program. According to the school, the quarterback will have to sit out the 2018 season, but will then have three seasons of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Moore spent the 2017 season as a freshman at FCS Eastern Washington. He didn’t see the field his first year at the collegiate level after coming to the Eagles as a two-star recruit.
Moore’s older brother, Matt Moore (pictured), played quarterback for the Beavers from 2005-06 after beginning his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The elder Moore, who recently completed his 11th season as an NFL backup, is still sixth all-time in OSU history in both passing yards (5,733) and touchdown passes (29).
As expected, some sense of sanity has prevailed.
In mid-March of last year, the state of Arkansas legislature passed a law (House Bill 1249) that would allow concealed-carry handguns on publicly-owned property, which would include college sporting events. A day later, and after realizing, amidst considerable controversy, the potential for alcohol-fueled fans to attend an SEC football game armed, the state’s Senate voted to amend the law to exclude college sporting events; the amended version of the bill was supported by both the SEC (Arkansas) and the Sun Belt (Arkansas State).
Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, the Arkansas State Police approved plans to exempt those two university’s football stadiums from the new law.
From the Democrat-Gazette‘s report:
Eight schools have had plans approved by Arkansas State Police that allow their sports facilities to be exempted from the law enacted last year allowing concealed handgun licensees to carry at college campuses and other locations if they undergo additional training. Nearly 1,000 people have received the enhanced licenses since training began earlier this year.
Prompted by complaints from the Southeastern Conference and other groups, Arkansas lawmakers voted to exempt college sporting events if the schools have a security plan approved by state police.