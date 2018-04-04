Arkansas, Arkansas State football stadiums exempt from concealed handgun law

As expected, some sense of sanity has prevailed.

In mid-March of last year, the state of Arkansas legislature passed a law (House Bill 1249) that would allow concealed-carry handguns on publicly-owned property, which would include college sporting events. A day later, and after realizing, amidst considerable controversy, the potential for alcohol-fueled fans to attend an SEC football game armed, the state’s Senate voted to amend the law to exclude college sporting events; the amended version of the bill was supported by both the SEC (Arkansas) and the Sun Belt (Arkansas State).

Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, the Arkansas State Police approved plans to exempt those two university’s football stadiums from the new law.

From the Democrat-Gazette‘s report: