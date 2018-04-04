Bobby Bowden attends Florida State practice for first time in nearly a decade

The Legend has made another return to Tallahassee.
Wednesday, Willie Taggart’s Florida State football team welcomed a very special visitor to their morning practice — Bobby Bowden. It marked the 88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.
“It’s nice to be back,” Bowden said by way of the Tallahassee Democrat. “Glad to see (Taggart) in the job, glad to see the boys. It’s so great.”
While it was his first practice appearance, he has been back to his old stomping grounds for gamedays prior to this, the first of which came during the 2013 season as part of a 20th-anniversary celebration of Florida State’s 1993 national championship.
The head coach at FSU for 34 seasons (1976-2009), he led the Seminoles to two national titles and 12 ACC championships. He went 304-97-4 during his time in Tallahassee, with his 377 career wins — he was also the head coach at West Virginia and Samford — and his 377 career wins are second all-time in the FBS and fourth among all college football coaches at any level of the sport.
Asking your fans to show up to a game in one particular school color is a little old-fashioned. Now, it is all about coordinating your fans to show up in specific colors according to the section they are sitting. This upcoming season, Virginia Tech will give it a shot when they attempt to stripe out Lane Stadium for a big home game against Notre Dame.
Dubbed the “Hokie Effect,” Virginia Tech has a website so fans can enter their seat information so they know whether to show up for the game in maroon or orange. Here is a glimpse at the seating chart, which does not account for the Notre Dame fans that will fill a good number of seats in their blue and gold (and green).
In addition to the stripe out, Virginia Tech also announced a white out for a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 15, an orange out for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 25, and a maroon out for a Nov. 17 game against Miami.
Of course, Tennessee still holds a decisive lead in the coolest color coordination efforts any time they checker Neyland Stadium.
The ACC Championship Game is likely to be staying in Charlotte, North Carolina for the foreseeable future. The ACC has scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, at which time the conference will likely confirm the details for keeping the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 am ET and will have ACC commissioner John Swofford on hand to answer any questions. The existing contract between the ACC and Charlotte originally kept the game in the city through the 2019 season.
Since 2010, the ACC Football Championship Game has been played in the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers at the end of every season with one exception. The ACC opted to move the championship game to Orlando, Florida in 2016 in response to the controversy in North Carolina regarding the state’s transgender bathroom law. The game returned to Charlotte the following season and is scheduled to be played in Charlotte in 2018 and again in 2019.
Charlotte has proven to be the best landing spot for the ACC Championship Game since the introduction of the conference championship game in 2005. The game has drawn a minimum of 64,778 fans each year it has been played in Charlotte. Last year’s game between Clemson and Miami was the second-highest attendance for the ACC title game with 74,372. With Atlanta already booked by the SEC, the ACC has seemingly settled in with Charlotte for their title game after initially playing the game in Jacksonville and Tampa in the early years and the one-year trip to Orlando.
One of the most heralded members of Florida State’s 2017 recruiting class will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Willie Taggart confirmed Wednesday morning that Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of spring practice, including the annual spring game, because of a torn MCL. It’s unclear when or how Wilson suffered the injury, although, according to TomahawkNation.com, he was spotted walking with the aid of crutches at Tuesday’s practice.
The good news for all involved, though, is that Taggart fully expects the defensive tackle to return fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
A five-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as No. 1 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas, and the No. 6 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one signee in the Seminoles’ class that year, running back Cam Akers, was rated higher than Wilson.
Asa true freshman last season, Wilson played in 12 games. The 6-5, 323-pound interior lineman was credited with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’s expected to play a more significant role in FSU’s line rotation this coming season.
There’ll be some more quarterbacking Moore at Oregon State this fall.
The Pac-12 OSU announced Tuesday that Nick Moore has transferred into the Beavers football program. According to the school, the quarterback will have to sit out the 2018 season, but will then have three seasons of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Moore spent the 2017 season as a freshman at FCS Eastern Washington. He didn’t see the field his first year at the collegiate level after coming to the Eagles as a two-star recruit.
Moore’s older brother, Matt Moore (pictured), played quarterback for the Beavers from 2005-06 after beginning his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The elder Moore, who recently completed his 11th season as an NFL backup, is still sixth all-time in OSU history in both passing yards (5,733) and touchdown passes (29).