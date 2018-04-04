Collin Wilder tweets decision to transfer from Houston

Somewhat unexpectedly, Houston has seen the depth in its defensive secondary take a hit.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Collin Wilder announced that he has decided to transfer from the UH football program and “will be reopening my recruitment.” No specific reason for the departure was given.

“Thank you University of Houston for some great memories for me and my family,” the safety wrote. “I will always love this city and the people who supported me every day.”

A three-star member of the Cougars’ 2016 recruiting class, Wilder was rated as the No. 94 player at any position in the state of Texas. Just one defensive player in UH’s class that year, five-star defensive lineman Ed Oliver, was rated higher than Wilder.

After playing in all 13 games as a true freshman, he played in the first two games of 2017 before he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.