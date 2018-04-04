Getty Images

Did Alabama blink in Nick Saban-LeBron James barbershop beef?

By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
One of the more bizarre — and asinine and inane, it should be noted — plotlines of the past few college football offseasons has taken yet another (final?) twist.

First, what led us to this point.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding an online video series capturing typical barbershop conversations.  The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio JonesEddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.  There was also a similarity in logos, inasmuch as scissors can potentially be intellectually co-opted as well.

As the kerfuffle continued to grow, Saban stated Wednesday that, when it came to UA’s version of the barbershop series, “we’re going to continue to do it.” Not long after, the NBA superstar responded by stating that “I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s OK.”

“The lawyers will figure it out,” The King added ominously.

Wednesday night, the Alabama football Twitter account unveiled what was the second episode of the series.  The most noteworthy development in that release?  What was previously called “Shop Talk” had been officially changed to “Bama Cuts.”

Here’s to hoping that will placate The King as, prior to his Highness’ web series debuting, it’s quite obvious and indisputable no one had ever thought of barbershop talk being the focal point of an entertainment delivery system.  If you’re Eddie Murphy, Ice Cube or even Brutus “The Barber” Beefcakeor even Mitch Mitchell for a far more meaningful purpose — your mileage may vary on that particular assertion, though.

The only thing this barbershop dustup tells me?  There’s little doubt that the tea leaves are suggesting LeBron will leave the Cavaliers for the Clippers this NBA offseason.

WR Darrian McNeal has left the Oregon football program

By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Surprise, surprise — more roster attrition.

Oregon joined its in-state Pac-12 rival with a recent departure as, as first reported by Steve Mims of the Eugene Register-Guard, Darrian McNeal is no longer a part of Mario Cristobal‘s football team. The Oregonian subsequently confirmed the original report.

There was no reason given for the wide receiver’s abrupt and unexpected departure.

McNeal was a three-star 2017 signee coming out of high school in Florida in 2017. As a true freshman, McNeal played in seven games last season. He caught a pair of passes for 10 yards, and also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.

Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu begins spring practice under suspension

By Kevin McGuireApr 4, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu begins a new spring in the doghouse with new head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith announced on Wednesday that Ugwoegbu was suspended indefinitely by the program without providing any additional information or feedback.

The senior is one of the top players returning to Oregon State in 2018. In 2017, Ugwoegbu was Oregon State’s fifth-leading tackler with 55 tackles in 12 games. He was also third in tackles for a loss (4.5) and recovered a fumble. He has started 20 games for the Beavers in his time with the program, so his absence leaves a void in starting experience for the defense as the spring opens up.

How long Ugwoegbu will be out of action due to suspension remains to be seen, and offering any informed guess on when a return may be possible is impossible to tell without knowing anything more about the reason for the suspension. In the meantime, his absence will allow other linebackers to get a few extra reps in spring practices as Oregon State looks to retool the defense and find a way to take the next step as a program after its latest dismal season on the field.

Three ex-Michigan State players plead guilty to reduced charge in sexual assault case

By Kevin McGuireApr 4, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
A trio of former Michigan State players may be able to avoid any jail time in a sexual assault case. Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance have pleaded guilty to prosecutors in the sexual assault case stemming from January 2017 in exchange for a lesser sentence.

The three players were booted from the football program in June 2017 and were reportedly dismissed by the university as well. All three were charged with one count of felony criminal sexual misconduct following an alleged assault on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment. The expulsion from the university came following a Title IX investigation conducted by Michigan State after a four-month process. According to a Lansing State Journal report, King, Corley, and Vance pleaded guilty to a seduction charge, a felony with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. The plea agreement calls for no up-front jail time.

A maximum sentence of five years would be a third of the previous maximum sentence each player faced. Prior to the plea agreement, each defendant faced a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars. King also faced a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing an image of an unclothed person. That charge carried a possible life sentence, but King also pleaded to a far less severe charge surveilling an unclothed person.

Sentencing for each former Spartan is scheduled for the morning of June 6.

Virginia Tech will stripe Lane Stadium for Notre Dame game

By Kevin McGuireApr 4, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Asking your fans to show up to a game in one particular school color is a little old-fashioned. Now, it is all about coordinating your fans to show up in specific colors according to the section they are sitting. This upcoming season, Virginia Tech will give it a shot when they attempt to stripe out Lane Stadium for a big home game against Notre Dame.

Dubbed the “Hokie Effect,” Virginia Tech has a website so fans can enter their seat information so they know whether to show up for the game in maroon or orange. Here is a glimpse at the seating chart, which does not account for the Notre Dame fans that will fill a good number of seats in their blue and gold (and green).

In addition to the stripe out, Virginia Tech also announced a white out for a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 15, an orange out for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 25, and a maroon out for a Nov. 17 game against Miami.

Of course, Tennessee still holds a decisive lead in the coolest color coordination efforts any time they checker Neyland Stadium.