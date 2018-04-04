Getty Images

LeBron James’ protests notwithstanding, Nick Saban says Alabama will ‘continue to do’ barbershop videos

By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The King of College Football isn’t backing down one bit from the Chosen One NBA King.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations.  The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio Jones, Eddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.

Tuesday, Saban was asked about the kerfuffle.  In a bold move, Cotton, the head coach stated that he and his university weren’t about to blink.

“There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen on TV. I didn’t know anybody owned that. I didn’t know [LeBron] had one,” Saban said by way of al.com. “I’m sorry that anybody could [be] offended by something that we were just having fun with. I enjoyed it. And we’re going to continue to do it.”

“I think LeBron James is a great player,” the head coach added of the NBA superstar who also happens to be a huge booster of Ohio State in general and Buckeyes football in particular.

LeBron’s response?

Collin Wilder tweets decision to transfer from Houston

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Somewhat unexpectedly, Houston has seen the depth in its defensive secondary take a hit.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Collin Wilder announced that he has decided to transfer from the UH football program and “will be reopening my recruitment.” No specific reason for the departure was given.

“Thank you University of Houston for some great memories for me and my family,” the safety wrote. “I will always love this city and the people who supported me every day.”

A three-star member of the Cougars’ 2016 recruiting class, Wilder was rated as the No. 94 player at any position in the state of Texas.  Just one defensive player in UH’s class that year, five-star defensive lineman Ed Oliver, was rated higher than Wilder.

After playing in all 13 games as a true freshman, he played in the first two games of 2017 before he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.

Transferring Michigan TE Ian Bunting moves on to Cal

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As it turns out, one Pac-12 football program has proven to be the beneficiary of a Big Ten transfer.

In a release late Tuesday night, Cal announced that Ian Bunting has joined Justin Wilcox‘s squad after signing a financial aid agreement with the university’s athletic department.  Bunting comes to Berkeley as a graduate transfer from Michigan, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the Golden Bears in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the tight end’s final season of collegiate eligibility.

“Ian has played college football at the highest level and on its biggest stages for the last three seasons, and he has the ability to make an impact on our football program immediately,” Wilcox said in a statement. “He is a versatile athlete that we expect to contribute to both our running and passing games with his blocking and pass-catching skills.”

In late January of this year, Bunting took to Twitter to announce his transfer from U-M.

During his time with the Wolverines, Bunting, a four-star 2014 signee, caught 11 passes for 124 yards. Just one of those receptions and six of the yards came this past season. In 2016, Bunting started the only seven games of his U-M career.

Tony Levine left job as Purdue assistant to open a Houston Chick-fil-A

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a headline you don’t see every day.

Back in mid-January, Purdue announced that Tony Levine was stepping down from his multi-faceted posts of special teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach.  The only reason given was that “Levine resigned to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.”

In a piece from Bruce Feldman of SI.com, we learned just what that specific opportunity was — as the owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in a Houston suburb that will be opening next month.

“The reasons when I was 23 years old that I wanted to get into coaching,” Levine told Feldman, “the things that I’ve been passionate about for most of my life—developing people, team-building, identifying and recruiting talent, competing—while I had a love for those, I saw an opportunity with Chick-fil-A to become an owner/operator where a lot of those same things that I was passionate about I could keep doing, and the ability to stay in Houston was very important to my wife and I and our family as a whole.”

Levine was an assistant coach at Houston from 2008-2011, then took over as the Cougars head coach when Kevin Sumlin left UH for the same job at Texas A&M in December of 2011.  He went 20-17 from 2012-14, but was fired after posting a 7-5 record in what turned out to be his final season at the AAC school in 2014.

And, as it turns out, landing a Chick-fil-A franchise is kind of a prestigious deal.  From Feldman’s piece:

Getting the opportunity to own a Chick-fil-A franchise, though, isn’t much easier than landing a five-star recruit. In 2016, the company had about 40,000 owner/operator applications, and less than 100 were selected, according to Carrie Kurlander, Chick-fil-A’s VP of External Communications.

“The selection process is rigorous,” she says. “We look for proven leaders with a heart for service, commitment to thoughtfully and strategically develop talent, while also having a desire to give back to their communities. Tony is all of the above. Our operator community is made up of professionals who come from an interesting and broad experience base. We have former Navy SEALs, Fortune 500 executives and even a winner from Shark Tank. Tony’s experience at the highest level of coaching makes him a compelling selection, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to spend the next chapter of his career in business with us.

Kliff Kingsbury lifts suspensions of four Texas Tech players

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 3, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kliff Kingsbury has lifted the suspensions of four players who were arrested following a nightclub scuffle last week. Quarterback Jett Duffey and linebacker Christian Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.

The group performed their internal punishment and will now return to the practice field, thought it has yet to be determined if they will partake in Saturday’s practice in Frisco, Texas.

“Yeah. They served their suspension the previous week and their punishment,” Kingsbury told KCBD-TV. “So we got them back out there, taking some reps. Trying to get them back in the mix here this week, and taking it from there.”

Shorts has appeared in 18 career games with 14 grabs for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Smith collected 46 tackles and an interception last season, while Taylor posted five tackles in 13 games.

Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.

 