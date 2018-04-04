LeBron James’ protests notwithstanding, Nick Saban says Alabama will ‘continue to do’ barbershop videos

The King of College Football isn’t backing down one bit from the Chosen One NBA King.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations. The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio Jones, Eddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.

Tuesday, Saban was asked about the kerfuffle. In a bold move, Cotton, the head coach stated that he and his university weren’t about to blink.

“There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen on TV. I didn’t know anybody owned that. I didn’t know [LeBron] had one,” Saban said by way of al.com. “I’m sorry that anybody could [be] offended by something that we were just having fun with. I enjoyed it. And we’re going to continue to do it.”

“I think LeBron James is a great player,” the head coach added of the NBA superstar who also happens to be a huge booster of Ohio State in general and Buckeyes football in particular.

LeBron’s response?