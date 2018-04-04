LOOK: Bobby Bowden attends Florida State practice for first time in nearly a decade

The Legend has made another return to Tallahassee.

Wednesday, Willie Taggart’s Florida State football team welcomed a very special visitor to their morning practice — Bobby Bowden. It marked the 88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.

“It’s nice to be back,” Bowden said by way of the Tallahassee Democrat. “Glad to see (Taggart) in the job, glad to see the boys. It’s so great.”

While it was his first practice appearance, he has been back to his old stomping grounds for gamedays prior to this, the first of which came during the 2013 season as part of a 20th-anniversary celebration of Florida State’s 1993 national championship.

The head coach at FSU for 34 seasons (1976-2009), he led the Seminoles to two national titles and 12 ACC championships. He went 304-97-4 during his time in Tallahassee, with his 377 career wins — he was also the head coach at West Virginia and Samford — and his 377 career wins are second all-time in the FBS and fourth among all college football coaches at any level of the sport.