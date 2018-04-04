Marvin Wilson to miss rest of Florida State’s spring with torn MCL

One of the most heralded members of Florida State’s 2017 recruiting class will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Willie Taggart confirmed Wednesday morning that Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of spring practice, including the annual spring game, because of a torn MCL. It’s unclear when or how Wilson suffered the injury, although, according to TomahawkNation.com, he was spotted walking with the aid of crutches at Tuesday’s practice.

The good news for all involved, though, is that Taggart fully expects the defensive tackle to return fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.

A five-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as No. 1 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas, and the No. 6 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one signee in the Seminoles’ class that year, running back Cam Akers, was rated higher than Wilson.

Asa true freshman last season, Wilson played in 12 games. The 6-5, 323-pound interior lineman was credited with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’s expected to play a more significant role in FSU’s line rotation this coming season.