Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu begins spring practice under suspension

Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu begins a new spring in the doghouse with new head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith announced on Wednesday that Ugwoegbu was suspended indefinitely by the program without providing any additional information or feedback.

The senior is one of the top players returning to Oregon State in 2018. In 2017, Ugwoegbu was Oregon State’s fifth-leading tackler with 55 tackles in 12 games. He was also third in tackles for a loss (4.5) and recovered a fumble. He has started 20 games for the Beavers in his time with the program, so his absence leaves a void in starting experience for the defense as the spring opens up.

How long Ugwoegbu will be out of action due to suspension remains to be seen, and offering any informed guess on when a return may be possible is impossible to tell without knowing anything more about the reason for the suspension. In the meantime, his absence will allow other linebackers to get a few extra reps in spring practices as Oregon State looks to retool the defense and find a way to take the next step as a program after its latest dismal season on the field.

