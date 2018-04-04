QB brother of Matt Moore transfers from FCS to Oregon State

There’ll be some more quarterbacking Moore at Oregon State this fall.
The Pac-12 OSU announced Tuesday that Nick Moore has transferred into the Beavers football program. According to the school, the quarterback will have to sit out the 2018 season, but will then have three seasons of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Moore spent the 2017 season as a freshman at FCS Eastern Washington. He didn’t see the field his first year at the collegiate level after coming to the Eagles as a two-star recruit.
Moore’s older brother, Matt Moore (pictured), played quarterback for the Beavers from 2005-06 after beginning his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The elder Moore, who recently completed his 11th season as an NFL backup, is still sixth all-time in OSU history in both passing yards (5,733) and touchdown passes (29).
As expected, some sense of sanity has prevailed.
In mid-March of last year, the state of Arkansas legislature passed a law (House Bill 1249) that would allow concealed-carry handguns on publicly-owned property, which would include college sporting events. A day later, and after realizing, amidst considerable controversy, the potential for alcohol-fueled fans to attend an SEC football game armed, the state’s Senate voted to amend the law to exclude college sporting events; the amended version of the bill was supported by both the SEC (Arkansas) and the Sun Belt (Arkansas State).
Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, the Arkansas State Police approved plans to exempt those two university’s football stadiums from the new law.
From the Democrat-Gazette‘s report:
Eight schools have had plans approved by Arkansas State Police that allow their sports facilities to be exempted from the law enacted last year allowing concealed handgun licensees to carry at college campuses and other locations if they undergo additional training. Nearly 1,000 people have received the enhanced licenses since training began earlier this year.
Prompted by complaints from the Southeastern Conference and other groups, Arkansas lawmakers voted to exempt college sporting events if the schools have a security plan approved by state police.
The Legend has made another return to Tallahassee.
Wednesday, Willie Taggart’s Florida State football team welcomed a very special visitor to their morning practice — Bobby Bowden. It marked the 88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.
“It’s nice to be back,” Bowden said by way of the Tallahassee Democrat. “Glad to see (Taggart) in the job, glad to see the boys. It’s so great.”
While it was his first practice appearance, he has been back to his old stomping grounds for gamedays prior to this, the first of which came during the 2013 season as part of a 20th-anniversary celebration of Florida State’s 1993 national championship.
The head coach at FSU for 34 seasons (1976-2009), he led the Seminoles to two national titles and 12 ACC championships. He went 304-97-4 during his time in Tallahassee, with his 377 career wins — he was also the head coach at West Virginia and Samford — and his 377 career wins are second all-time in the FBS and fourth among all college football coaches at any level of the sport.
The King of College Football isn’t backing down one bit from the Chosen One NBA King.
Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations. The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio Jones, Eddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.
Tuesday, Saban was asked about the kerfuffle. In a bold move, Cotton, the head coach stated that he and his university weren’t about to blink.
“There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen on TV. I didn’t know anybody owned that. I didn’t know [LeBron] had one,” Saban said by way of al.com. “I’m sorry that anybody could [be] offended by something that we were just having fun with. I enjoyed it. And we’re going to continue to do it.”
“I think LeBron James is a great player,” the head coach added of the NBA superstar who also happens to be a huge booster of Ohio State in general and Buckeyes football in particular.
LeBron’s response?
Somewhat unexpectedly, Houston has seen the depth in its defensive secondary take a hit.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Collin Wilder announced that he has decided to transfer from the UH football program and “will be reopening my recruitment.” No specific reason for the departure was given.
“Thank you University of Houston for some great memories for me and my family,” the safety wrote. “I will always love this city and the people who supported me every day.”
A three-star member of the Cougars’ 2016 recruiting class, Wilder was rated as the No. 94 player at any position in the state of Texas. Just one defensive player in UH’s class that year, five-star defensive lineman Ed Oliver, was rated higher than Wilder.
After playing in all 13 games as a true freshman, he played in the first two games of 2017 before he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.