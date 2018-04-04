QB brother of Matt Moore transfers from FCS to Oregon State

There’ll be some more quarterbacking Moore at Oregon State this fall.

The Pac-12 OSU announced Tuesday that Nick Moore has transferred into the Beavers football program. According to the school, the quarterback will have to sit out the 2018 season, but will then have three seasons of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.

Moore spent the 2017 season as a freshman at FCS Eastern Washington. He didn’t see the field his first year at the collegiate level after coming to the Eagles as a two-star recruit.

Moore’s older brother, Matt Moore (pictured), played quarterback for the Beavers from 2005-06 after beginning his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The elder Moore, who recently completed his 11th season as an NFL backup, is still sixth all-time in OSU history in both passing yards (5,733) and touchdown passes (29).