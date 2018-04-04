Three ex-Michigan State players plead guilty to reduced charge in sexual assault case

A trio of former Michigan State players may be able to avoid any jail time in a sexual assault case. Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance have pleaded guilty to prosecutors in the sexual assault case stemming from January 2017 in exchange for a lesser sentence.
The three players were booted from the football program in June 2017 and were reportedly dismissed by the university as well. All three were charged with one count of felony criminal sexual misconduct following an alleged assault on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment. The expulsion from the university came following a Title IX investigation conducted by Michigan State after a four-month process. According to a Lansing State Journal report, King, Corley, and Vance pleaded guilty to a seduction charge, a felony with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. The plea agreement calls for no up-front jail time.
A maximum sentence of five years would be a third of the previous maximum sentence each player faced. Prior to the plea agreement, each defendant faced a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars. King also faced a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing an image of an unclothed person. That charge carried a possible life sentence, but King also pleaded to a far less severe charge surveilling an unclothed person.
Sentencing for each former Spartan is scheduled for the morning of June 6.
Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu begins a new spring in the doghouse with new head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith announced on Wednesday that Ugwoegbu was suspended indefinitely by the program without providing any additional information or feedback.
The senior is one of the top players returning to Oregon State in 2018. In 2017, Ugwoegbu was Oregon State’s fifth-leading tackler with 55 tackles in 12 games. He was also third in tackles for a loss (4.5) and recovered a fumble. He has started 20 games for the Beavers in his time with the program, so his absence leaves a void in starting experience for the defense as the spring opens up.
How long Ugwoegbu will be out of action due to suspension remains to be seen, and offering any informed guess on when a return may be possible is impossible to tell without knowing anything more about the reason for the suspension. In the meantime, his absence will allow other linebackers to get a few extra reps in spring practices as Oregon State looks to retool the defense and find a way to take the next step as a program after its latest dismal season on the field.
Asking your fans to show up to a game in one particular school color is a little old-fashioned. Now, it is all about coordinating your fans to show up in specific colors according to the section they are sitting. This upcoming season, Virginia Tech will give it a shot when they attempt to stripe out Lane Stadium for a big home game against Notre Dame.
Dubbed the “Hokie Effect,” Virginia Tech has a website so fans can enter their seat information so they know whether to show up for the game in maroon or orange. Here is a glimpse at the seating chart, which does not account for the Notre Dame fans that will fill a good number of seats in their blue and gold (and green).
In addition to the stripe out, Virginia Tech also announced a white out for a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 15, an orange out for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 25, and a maroon out for a Nov. 17 game against Miami.
Of course, Tennessee still holds a decisive lead in the coolest color coordination efforts any time they checker Neyland Stadium.
The ACC Championship Game is likely to be staying in Charlotte, North Carolina for the foreseeable future. The ACC has scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, at which time the conference will likely confirm the details for keeping the ACC championship game in Charlotte.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 am ET and will have ACC commissioner John Swofford on hand to answer any questions. The existing contract between the ACC and Charlotte originally kept the game in the city through the 2019 season.
Since 2010, the ACC Football Championship Game has been played in the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers at the end of every season with one exception. The ACC opted to move the championship game to Orlando, Florida in 2016 in response to the controversy in North Carolina regarding the state’s transgender bathroom law. The game returned to Charlotte the following season and is scheduled to be played in Charlotte in 2018 and again in 2019.
Charlotte has proven to be the best landing spot for the ACC Championship Game since the introduction of the conference championship game in 2005. The game has drawn a minimum of 64,778 fans each year it has been played in Charlotte. Last year’s game between Clemson and Miami was the second-highest attendance for the ACC title game with 74,372. With Atlanta already booked by the SEC, the ACC has seemingly settled in with Charlotte for their title game after initially playing the game in Jacksonville and Tampa in the early years and the one-year trip to Orlando.
One of the most heralded members of Florida State’s 2017 recruiting class will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Willie Taggart confirmed Wednesday morning that Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of spring practice, including the annual spring game, because of a torn MCL. It’s unclear when or how Wilson suffered the injury, although, according to TomahawkNation.com, he was spotted walking with the aid of crutches at Tuesday’s practice.
The good news for all involved, though, is that Taggart fully expects the defensive tackle to return fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
A five-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as No. 1 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas, and the No. 6 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one signee in the Seminoles’ class that year, running back Cam Akers, was rated higher than Wilson.
Asa true freshman last season, Wilson played in 12 games. The 6-5, 323-pound interior lineman was credited with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’s expected to play a more significant role in FSU’s line rotation this coming season.