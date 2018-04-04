Three ex-Michigan State players plead guilty to reduced charge in sexual assault case

A trio of former Michigan State players may be able to avoid any jail time in a sexual assault case. Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance have pleaded guilty to prosecutors in the sexual assault case stemming from January 2017 in exchange for a lesser sentence.

The three players were booted from the football program in June 2017 and were reportedly dismissed by the university as well. All three were charged with one count of felony criminal sexual misconduct following an alleged assault on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment. The expulsion from the university came following a Title IX investigation conducted by Michigan State after a four-month process. According to a Lansing State Journal report, King, Corley, and Vance pleaded guilty to a seduction charge, a felony with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. The plea agreement calls for no up-front jail time.

A maximum sentence of five years would be a third of the previous maximum sentence each player faced. Prior to the plea agreement, each defendant faced a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars. King also faced a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing an image of an unclothed person. That charge carried a possible life sentence, but King also pleaded to a far less severe charge surveilling an unclothed person.

Sentencing for each former Spartan is scheduled for the morning of June 6.

Follow @KevinOnCFB