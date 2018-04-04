Virginia Tech will stripe Lane Stadium for Notre Dame game

Asking your fans to show up to a game in one particular school color is a little old-fashioned. Now, it is all about coordinating your fans to show up in specific colors according to the section they are sitting. This upcoming season, Virginia Tech will give it a shot when they attempt to stripe out Lane Stadium for a big home game against Notre Dame.

Dubbed the “Hokie Effect,” Virginia Tech has a website so fans can enter their seat information so they know whether to show up for the game in maroon or orange. Here is a glimpse at the seating chart, which does not account for the Notre Dame fans that will fill a good number of seats in their blue and gold (and green).

Virginia Tech is going to stripe Lane Stadium for their game against Notre Dame this season. pic.twitter.com/zy2l88LfHd — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) April 4, 2018

In addition to the stripe out, Virginia Tech also announced a white out for a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 15, an orange out for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 25, and a maroon out for a Nov. 17 game against Miami.

Of course, Tennessee still holds a decisive lead in the coolest color coordination efforts any time they checker Neyland Stadium.

