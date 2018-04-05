Florida’s 2018 and 2019 schedules each include two FCS opponents

The Florida Gators will be playing two FCS opponents in 2018, and they could be playing two more in 2019 as well. While the 2018 schedule will come with an exemption for one game, the Gators may be doing their strength of schedule no favors without any modifications to the 2019 schedule.
According to FBSchedules.com, Florida is scheduled to play home games in 2019 against UT Martin (Sept. 7, 2019) and Towson (Sept. 28, 2019). Playing multiple FCS opponents is not against the NCAA rules for FBS programs, but only one win would count toward a school’s bowl eligibility (essentially meaning Florida would have to win seven games if it won both games against the FCS opponents).
Florida does open the 2019 season in Orlando against in-state rival Miami, and the traditional end-of-the-year clash with Florida State remains in place, so the Gators do have some challenges to look forward to. But an SEC school playing two FCS opponents leaves the door open for some scheduling criticism, even if both games take place in September as opposed to having one slated in the next-to-last week of the regular season. SEC schools must play one game against another power conference opponent, or a team deemed to be the equivalent. Florida satisfies that requirement with both Miami and Florida State.
Florida’s FCS opponents in 2018 will be Charleston Southern in the season opener on Sept. 1 and Idaho later in the season on Nov. 17. The game against Idaho was scheduled when Idaho was still an FBS program. This season will be Idaho’s first season in the FCS after moving down, but SB Nation reports the NCAA has given Florida an exemption for that game so it may still count toward bowl eligibility (assuming it is Florida’s second win against an FCS opponent in the fall).
It may be April but the wintry weather refuses to go away in the north. With that being the case, West Virginia has decided to scrap their spring game entirely and let fans know about it as soon as possible.
The West Virginia spring game was scheduled for this Saturday, April 7, but the university has canceled the game due to inclement weather ready to make its way through the region. The game will not be made up at a later time.
“Fan and player safety have to take priority. When you have snow predicted for much of the state on Saturday, we need to take the utmost caution to assure the safety of our student-athletes, while also avoiding elements that are problematic for our fans,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a released statement. “You would expect to not have to worry about snow accumulation in April, but that’s the forecast. After much consideration, we made this decision for the safety of all involved.”
Morgantown is looking at a high temperature of 40 degrees and snow showers before noon on Saturday. That doesn’t sound like the recipe for a day of spring football, even in the north.
The next time we see West Virginia will be in the 2018 season opener on Sept. 1 against Tennessee in Charlotte.
In a stunning development, there’s yet another departure on which to report, and one that surfaced on social media no less.
Juan Harris took to his protected Twitter account Wednesday to announce that he has decided to transfer from Indiana. The defensive tackle alluded to “health issues with the medical staff,” although no specific reason for the departure was given.
“First I want to thank Coach (Tom) Allen and Coach (Mark) Hagen for giving me the opportunity to receive a [top-tier] education and football experience at Indiana University,” Harris wrote. “Unfortunately, things didn’t work out because of health issues with the medical staff. I am gratefully (appreciative) for the belief this university had in me, but I must move on to a university where I could continue my football career, education and growth. Again, I thank you for all you done for me but I must go on.”
Harris was one of the highest-rated members of IU’s 2017 recruiting class. In fact, only three signees were rated higher than the Wisconsin high school product.
Listed at 6-3, 360 pounds, Harris played in the first three games of his true freshman season before going down with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
This is not a development the interior of Kansas’ offensive line wanted or needed.
Wednesday, KU released its depth chart ahead of the start of its fourth spring practice under head coach David Beaty. Most notably missing from that roster was starting center Mesa Ribordy.
The Lawrence Journal-World wrote that “[a] team official said an undisclosed medical condition forced Ribordy away from competition.” Whether that’s a temporary or permanent departure is decidedly unclear at the moment, as is the specific nature of the health issue.
As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Ribordy started 11 games at center for the Jayhawks. He followed that up with 10 starts last season.
A relationship that’s was wobbly as recently as last year has been further solidified thanks to today’s development.
Wednesday, it was reported that the ACC would be announcing future venues — or venue, singular — for its football championship game. A day later, the league confirmed, as expected, that its title game will remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.
The new agreement will keep the game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium through the 2030 season. The city was already set to host the game in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“Charlotte has been a tremendous home for the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game and we’re pleased to announce the Queen City as our championship destination through 2030,” said conference commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC Football.”
Charlotte had played host to the ACC football championship game every year since 2010 before a controversial bill resulted in the conference yanking the 2016 game from the city and moving it to Orlando. In 2017, the game was moved back to Charlotte.
Prior to 2010, the first three league title tilts were played in Jacksonville (2005-07) and the next two in Tampa (2008-09).