Indiana’s Juan Harris tweets transfer from Hoosiers

In a stunning development, there’s yet another departure on which to report, and one that surfaced on social media no less.

Juan Harris took to his protected Twitter account Wednesday to announce that he has decided to transfer from Indiana. The defensive tackle alluded to “health issues with the medical staff,” although no specific reason for the departure was given.

“First I want to thank Coach (Tom) Allen and Coach (Mark) Hagen for giving me the opportunity to receive a [top-tier] education and football experience at Indiana University,” Harris wrote. “Unfortunately, things didn’t work out because of health issues with the medical staff. I am gratefully (appreciative) for the belief this university had in me, but I must move on to a university where I could continue my football career, education and growth. Again, I thank you for all you done for me but I must go on.”

Harris was one of the highest-rated members of IU’s 2017 recruiting class. In fact, only three signees were rated higher than the Wisconsin high school product.

Listed at 6-3, 360 pounds, Harris played in the first three games of his true freshman season before going down with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.