It appears Houston has lost a second DB in as many days

One of the more bizarre — and asinine and inane, it should be noted — plotlines of the past few college football offseasons has taken yet another (final?) twist.

First, what led us to this point.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding an online video series capturing typical barbershop conversations. The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio Jones, Eddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs. There was also a similarity in logos, inasmuch as scissors can potentially be intellectually co-opted as well.

As the kerfuffle continued to grow, Saban stated Wednesday that, when it came to UA’s version of the barbershop series, “we’re going to continue to do it.” Not long after, the NBA superstar responded by stating that “I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s OK.”

“The lawyers will figure it out,” The King added ominously.

Wednesday night, the Alabama football Twitter account unveiled what was the second episode of the series. The most noteworthy development in that release? What was previously called “Shop Talk” had been officially changed to “Bama Cuts.”

Here’s to hoping that will placate The King as, prior to his Highness’ web series debuting, it’s quite obvious and indisputable no one had ever thought of barbershop talk being the focal point of an entertainment delivery system. If you’re Eddie Murphy, Ice Cube or even Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake — or even Mitch Mitchell for a far more meaningful purpose — your mileage may vary on that particular assertion, though.

The only thing this barbershop dustup tells me? There’s little doubt that the tea leaves are suggesting LeBron will leave the Cavaliers for the Clippers this NBA offseason.