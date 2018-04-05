Getty Images

It appears Houston has lost a second DB in as many days

By John TaylorApr 5, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
In rather abrupt fashion, it appears the roster when it comes to Houston’s defensive backfield has taken a one-two punch.

Tuesday, safety Collin Wilder tweeted that he “has been granted permission by the University for other schools to contact me” as he transfers from the football program. The very next day, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle tweeted that “Jeremy Winchester is not at practice and, it seems, no longer with the football program.”

The school has thus far declined to comment on Winchester’s standing with the team.

The safety would’ve been entering his redshirt senior season with the Cougars. Presumably, if he decided to move on to another FBS school, Winchester would be leaving UH as a graduate transfer.

Winchester, a three-star 2014 signee, started eight games each of the past two seasons. All told, he started 18 of the 37 games in which he appeared.

Steve Addazio announces adjusted titles for two BC assistants

By John TaylorApr 5, 2018, 6:22 AM EDT
A pair of Boston College assistants will head into the 2018 season armed with new titles.

Scot Loeffler will retain his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, along with the additional title of deputy head coach, the school announced Wednesday. Additionally, Anthony Campanile has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Campanile will continue on as BC’s secondary coach.

“I’m thrilled to announce the new titles for two well-deserving coaches in Scot and Anthony,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “Both men have been vital to our success as a program.”

Loeffler, who has also spent time as the coordinator at Virginia Tech, Auburn and Temple, just completed his second season in the same position in Chestnut Hill. Per the release, the Eagles this past season scored 35-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2002 and scored 40-plus points in consecutive conference games for the first time in school history.

True freshman running back AJ Dillon claimed ACC Rookie of the Year honors for good measure after rushing for 1,589 yards last season. That number was second in the conference and seventh nationally.

Campanile will be entering his third season at BC this year.

Did Alabama blink in Nick Saban-LeBron James barbershop beef?

By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
One of the more bizarre — and asinine and inane, it should be noted — plotlines of the past few college football offseasons has taken yet another (final?) twist.

First, what led us to this point.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding an online video series capturing typical barbershop conversations.  The Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” shows a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio JonesEddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.  There was also a similarity in logos, inasmuch as scissors can potentially be intellectually co-opted as well.

As the kerfuffle continued to grow, Saban stated Wednesday that, when it came to UA’s version of the barbershop series, “we’re going to continue to do it.” Not long after, the NBA superstar responded by stating that “I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s OK.”

“The lawyers will figure it out,” The King added ominously.

Wednesday night, the Alabama football Twitter account unveiled what was the second episode of the series.  The most noteworthy development in that release?  What was previously called “Shop Talk” had been officially changed to “Bama Cuts.”

Here’s to hoping that will placate The King as, prior to his Highness’ web series debuting, it’s quite obvious and indisputable no one had ever thought of barbershop talk being the focal point of an entertainment delivery system.  If you’re Eddie Murphy, Ice Cube or even Brutus “The Barber” Beefcakeor even Mitch Mitchell for a far more meaningful purpose — your mileage may vary on that particular assertion, though.

The only thing this barbershop dustup tells me?  There’s little doubt that the tea leaves are suggesting LeBron will leave the Cavaliers for the Clippers this NBA offseason.

WR Darrian McNeal has left the Oregon football program

By John TaylorApr 4, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Surprise, surprise — more roster attrition.

Oregon joined its in-state Pac-12 rival with a recent departure as, as first reported by Steve Mims of the Eugene Register-Guard, Darrian McNeal is no longer a part of Mario Cristobal‘s football team. The Oregonian subsequently confirmed the original report.

There was no reason given for the wide receiver’s abrupt and unexpected departure.

McNeal was a three-star 2017 signee coming out of high school in Florida in 2017. As a true freshman, McNeal played in seven games last season. He caught a pair of passes for 10 yards, and also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.

Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu begins spring practice under suspension

By Kevin McGuireApr 4, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu begins a new spring in the doghouse with new head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith announced on Wednesday that Ugwoegbu was suspended indefinitely by the program without providing any additional information or feedback.

The senior is one of the top players returning to Oregon State in 2018. In 2017, Ugwoegbu was Oregon State’s fifth-leading tackler with 55 tackles in 12 games. He was also third in tackles for a loss (4.5) and recovered a fumble. He has started 20 games for the Beavers in his time with the program, so his absence leaves a void in starting experience for the defense as the spring opens up.

How long Ugwoegbu will be out of action due to suspension remains to be seen, and offering any informed guess on when a return may be possible is impossible to tell without knowing anything more about the reason for the suspension. In the meantime, his absence will allow other linebackers to get a few extra reps in spring practices as Oregon State looks to retool the defense and find a way to take the next step as a program after its latest dismal season on the field.