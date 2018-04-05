Ohio State committee approves two-year extension for Urban Meyer

After months of speculation, a new pact for Urban Meyer is quickly coming to fruition.
Ohio State announced Thursday that a committee of the Board of Trustees has approved a two-year contract extension for their head football coach. A vote on the contract as part of the full board agenda is scheduled to take place Friday.
The extension would leave Meyer signed through the 2022 season. It will also pay him $7.6 million in 2018, a raise of $1.2 million over what he pulled in last year. It will also push him past Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and makes him the second-highest-paid head coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.
Meyer will be entering his seventh season with the Buckeyes, with his 73 wins from 2012-17 second to Alabama in that span and his eight losses tied with ‘Bama for the fewest. On his watch, OSU has claimed at least a share of the Big Ten East/Legends division all six years, two conference championships and the 2014 national title.
“I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his guidance and the Board of Trustees for its work in considering this extension,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I think everyone will agree that we have one of the finest coaches and mentors in Urban Meyer leading our football program.”
This is not a development the interior of Kansas’ offensive line wanted or needed.
Wednesday, KU released its depth chart ahead of the start of its fourth spring practice under head coach David Beaty. Most notably missing from that roster was starting center Mesa Ribordy.
The Lawrence Journal-World wrote that “[a] team official said an undisclosed medical condition forced Ribordy away from competition.” Whether that’s a temporary or permanent departure is decidedly unclear at the moment, as is the specific nature of the health issue.
As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Ribordy started 11 games at center for the Jayhawks. He followed that up with 10 starts last season.
A relationship that’s was wobbly as recently as last year has been further solidified thanks to today’s development.
Wednesday, it was reported that the ACC would be announcing future venues — or venue, singular — for its football championship game. A day later, the league confirmed, as expected, that its title game will remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.
The new agreement will keep the game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium through the 2030 season. The city was already set to host the game in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“Charlotte has been a tremendous home for the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game and we’re pleased to announce the Queen City as our championship destination through 2030,” said conference commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC Football.”
Charlotte had played host to the ACC football championship game every year since 2010 before a controversial bill resulted in the conference yanking the 2016 game from the city and moving it to Orlando. In 2017, the game was moved back to Charlotte.
Prior to 2010, the first three league title tilts were played in Jacksonville (2005-07) and the next two in Tampa (2008-09).
In rather abrupt fashion, it appears the roster when it comes to Houston’s defensive backfield has taken a one-two punch.
Tuesday, safety Collin Wilder tweeted that he “has been granted permission by the University for other schools to contact me” as he transfers from the football program. The very next day, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle tweeted that “Jeremy Winchester is not at practice and, it seems, no longer with the football program.”
The school has thus far declined to comment on Winchester’s standing with the team.
The safety would’ve been entering his redshirt senior season with the Cougars. Presumably, if he decided to move on to another FBS school, Winchester would be leaving UH as a graduate transfer.
Winchester, a three-star 2014 signee, started eight games each of the past two seasons. All told, he started 18 of the 37 games in which he appeared.
A pair of Boston College assistants will head into the 2018 season armed with new titles.
Scot Loeffler will retain his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, along with the additional title of deputy head coach, the school announced Wednesday. Additionally, Anthony Campanile has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Campanile will continue on as BC’s secondary coach.
“I’m thrilled to announce the new titles for two well-deserving coaches in Scot and Anthony,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “Both men have been vital to our success as a program.”
Loeffler, who has also spent time as the coordinator at Virginia Tech, Auburn and Temple, just completed his second season in the same position in Chestnut Hill. Per the release, the Eagles this past season scored 35-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2002 and scored 40-plus points in consecutive conference games for the first time in school history.
True freshman running back AJ Dillon claimed ACC Rookie of the Year honors for good measure after rushing for 1,589 yards last season. That number was second in the conference and seventh nationally.
Campanile will be entering his third season at BC this year.