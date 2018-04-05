Steve Addazio announces adjusted titles for two BC assistants

A pair of Boston College assistants will head into the 2018 season armed with new titles.

Scot Loeffler will retain his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, along with the additional title of deputy head coach, the school announced Wednesday. Additionally, Anthony Campanile has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Campanile will continue on as BC’s secondary coach.

“I’m thrilled to announce the new titles for two well-deserving coaches in Scot and Anthony,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “Both men have been vital to our success as a program.”

Loeffler, who has also spent time as the coordinator at Virginia Tech, Auburn and Temple, just completed his second season in the same position in Chestnut Hill. Per the release, the Eagles this past season scored 35-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2002 and scored 40-plus points in consecutive conference games for the first time in school history.

True freshman running back AJ Dillon claimed ACC Rookie of the Year honors for good measure after rushing for 1,589 yards last season. That number was second in the conference and seventh nationally.

Campanile will be entering his third season at BC this year.