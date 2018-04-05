West Virginia cancels spring game due to incoming snow

It may be April but the wintry weather refuses to go away in the north. With that being the case, West Virginia has decided to scrap their spring game entirely and let fans know about it as soon as possible.

The West Virginia spring game was scheduled for this Saturday, April 7, but the university has canceled the game due to inclement weather ready to make its way through the region. The game will not be made up at a later time.

“Fan and player safety have to take priority. When you have snow predicted for much of the state on Saturday, we need to take the utmost caution to assure the safety of our student-athletes, while also avoiding elements that are problematic for our fans,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a released statement. “You would expect to not have to worry about snow accumulation in April, but that’s the forecast. After much consideration, we made this decision for the safety of all involved.”

Morgantown is looking at a high temperature of 40 degrees and snow showers before noon on Saturday. That doesn’t sound like the recipe for a day of spring football, even in the north.

The next time we see West Virginia will be in the 2018 season opener on Sept. 1 against Tennessee in Charlotte.

