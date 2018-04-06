A&M’s Koda Martin recovering after heat stroke, 106-degree fever left lineman near death

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

As relayed by his father, one member of the Texas A&M football program appears lucky to be alive after a scary incident earlier this week.

According to a tweet from Kirk Martin, his son, A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, suffered a heat stroke during a spring practice session this past Monday. As he was tended to by the training staff, his temperature had reached 106 degrees. “[The trainers] immediately got him into an ice tub to reduce his temp & called the ambulance,” the father wrote.

“[The trainers] likely saved his life. His organs had begun to shut down. His vitals weren’t good.”

Fortunately, after spending a couple of days in ICU because he was in kidney failure, Martin is recovering well. “Praise God he will make a full recovery!” the dad said.

My son Koda was released from the hospital & got to go home today. pic.twitter.com/r60rbKDK7G — Kirk Martin (@graciouswon) April 6, 2018

The football program has not yet addressed the development, at least not publicly.

Martin has started 14 games for the Aggies the past two seasons, including 10 last season as a redshirt junior. His father was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Koda Martin is married to Jazzmin Babers, the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.