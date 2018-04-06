Georgia Tech finalizes three-year contract extension with Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson isn’t leaving Georgia Tech anytime soon and the school made it official on Friday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets announced that they have agreed to a three-year contract extension with their head coach, keeping Johnson around through the 2022 season in Atlanta.
“Aside from Bobby Dodd, no head coach in Georgia Tech football history has won more games in his first 10 seasons than Paul Johnson,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a release. “By extending Coach Johnson’s contract through 2022, we not only keep one of the most successful coaches in our illustrious history right here on The Flats, but we also ensure continued stability within our coaching staff. Stability is a vital piece in recruiting and student-athlete development, which are key components to any successful college program. I’m excited that Coach Johnson’s extension is officially complete and I’m looking forward to achieving even more success under his leadership in future years.”
A deal between the two parties seemed inevitable given Johnson’s success at the school and the fact that he had just three-years left on his current contract coming into the 2018 campaign. Given that coaches usually have five-plus years on their contracts at all times to help ward off negative recruiting about their future, the move to extend the Georgia Tech staple was not exactly super surprising.
This will be Johnson’s 11th season with the Yellow Jackets and the option-offense aficionado has been remarkably consistent guiding the program despite recent dips last year (when the team finished 5-6) and two seasons ago (3-9). Overall, the 60-year-old is 75–54 with the team and has just one losing season in ACC play during his tenure.
Georgia Tech wraps up spring practice with their annual spring game on April 20th and kickoff for real on September 1st against Alcorn State.
Washington may be going from the swoosh to the three stripe life… or not.
The Huskies are in the middle of negotiating their next apparel deal according to the Seattle Times and both incumbent Nike and their top competitor Adidas are set to put some financial muscle behind a potential record-setting contract with the school. It appears Under Armour has bowed out of the race to outfit the purple and gold in, well, purple and gold but the two other companies are apparently making a strong impression to get something done before 2019 rolls around.
“We’re in such a competitive industry, and we are building a lot of momentum in Husky athletics right now,” athletics director Jennifer Cohen told the paper. “What we’re looking for in any partnership is an edge. How do we differentiate ourselves? That edge can come in a variety of different forms. And obviously a financial commitment from a partner is critical right now for us. We have a budget that we need to balance long-term and we need it healthy so we can support all 22 of our teams and do that at the highest level.”
Complicating things for Washington might be their heated Pac-12 rival Oregon, whose affiliation with Nike and founder Phil Knight is apparently a subject of heated debate among some Huskies fans. The Times notes that the swoosh has been outfitting the school since 1997 but is unlikely to give a bigger deal than the one they gave the Ducks (a reported 11-year, $88-million deal), which might be just the opening Adidas needs to add another school to their portfolio out West.
Either way, Washington is looking at quite the big increase in dollars, cents and uniforms no matter which way they go in a deal that could top $8 million a year. While things could be done in the next month, the school does have time as their current pact with Nike goes through the 2018-19 season and ends officially next summer.
We may be on the doorstep of free agency in college sports — including football — based on the latest news out of Indianapolis.
A press release from the NCAA confirmed that the Division I Committee on Academics is recommending that transfers, who have a specific GPA and also meet several other requirements, should be able to compete immediately at the school they are transferring to. The moves, which were formally recommended to the Transfer Working Group addressing the matter, is the latest step toward players not needing to sit out a year when changing schools.
While the end result is what most people will focus on, the nitty-gritty details are also important in such a move by NCAA brass and member schools. The benchmarks the Committee on Academics passed along included having a GPA between 3.0 and 3.3 (or higher, obviously), that students be academically eligible at the time they elect to transfer and are on-track to earn a degree within five years. And yes, this will all apply to freshman as equally as it does to seniors.
“This issue is very complex, and we want to give input to the working group that is both meaningful and useful,” committee chair John J. DeGioia, president of Georgetown, said in a statement. “We recognize the working group will examine this in a more detailed and nuanced way. From our perspective, an academic benchmark should be set at a level that will help support the student’s path to graduation.”
While it is too late for the new transfer system to go into effect for the 2018 season, it’s possible the reforms could start to be phased in beginning in 2019. Other rules such as the one-time graduate transfer exception would then be sunsetted in 2020 to allow everybody to take advantage of a transfer without running into any snags in becoming eligible right away.
The next major milestone in the process should be in mid-April when the Division I Transfer Working Group meets again. Based on the recommendations from the related Committee on Academics, the group should have no shortage of things to discuss and consider as the transfer rules do indeed look primed for a complete overhaul in the not too distant future.
It kind of goes without saying that Alabama and Nick Saban are pretty much in their own territory when it comes to college football given how successful the program has been over the past decade or so but it’s really easy to illustrate how dominant the Crimson Tide has been when you start to dive into some of the unique issues they face down in Tuscaloosa.
Case in point? The team is quite literally running out of space to honor their 2017 National Championship outside Bryant Denny Stadium.
Per AL.com, the ‘Walk of Champions’ that leads toward the team’s locker room at the stadium is out of space for another national title brick. That is such a problem for the school that they are going the extra mile to move some of the exhibit/walkway in order to make room for the trophy the team won back in January:
“There’s a plaque one row of bricks from the stadium steps that tells the story of Bryant-Denny Stadium and the walk. It, a university spokesman said, will be moved to a nearby wall so the 2017 national championship commemoration can take its place. Any future titles would require some major reorganization or expansion of the plaza.”
And that’s not all! Even the trophy case is overflowing to the point where The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel noted that the Tide is keeping individual awards and trophies in some random places in the football building before they can find a permanent home.
Given the fact that the team very likely will start the 2018 season off at No. 1 again and be favored for yet another title this fall, Alabama brass might want to come up with a longer term solution to all of these so-called problems. Something says that for as dire a “problem” that this really is for the Tide, even Saban’s famed ‘Process’ will somehow have a solution for a very unique (and good) problem that only Alabama is dealing with.
There’s no better time to do a re-branding than when you’re still undefeated on the season and that’s just what Illinois is doing on Friday, unveiling a new look for the 2018 football season — and beyond — with a set of redesigned uniforms. As part of the new Nike Vapor Untouchable line, the program introduced a trio of jerseys (in navy blue, orange and white), three pairs of pants (in the same colors) and one new orange helmet to round things out.
Per the Illini release:
“The jerseys are bold, yet traditional in design, inspired by the Dick Butkus era jerseys of the 1960s. Illinois’ traditional block I logo remains prominent on the sides of the helmet and at the base of the collar. A unique two-column pattern is set in both the jerseys and the numbers as a nod to the historic columns at Memorial Stadium, which represent Illinois soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. “
It’s not just the traditional base uniforms that were released however, as the school is also paying tribute to Hall of Famer Red Grange by updating their annual ‘Gray Ghost’ homecoming uniforms as well. The entire outfit is a nod to Grange, who was nicknamed the “Galloping Ghost” when he was in Champaign (way) back in the day.
The gray uniforms aside, many have been quick to note that the base look for the Illinois looks almost exactly like what Syracuse wears outside of a few minor alterations. That’s probably not what the designers nor the school were going for but given the shade of orange involved, there probably wasn’t a ton for Nike or the Illini to work with.
Obviously the new uniforms are at least a nice update but it won’t mean much come this fall if the team can’t turn things around in what should be a make or break year for the program and head coach Lovie Smith.