Georgia Tech finalizes three-year contract extension with Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson isn’t leaving Georgia Tech anytime soon and the school made it official on Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets announced that they have agreed to a three-year contract extension with their head coach, keeping Johnson around through the 2022 season in Atlanta.

“Aside from Bobby Dodd, no head coach in Georgia Tech football history has won more games in his first 10 seasons than Paul Johnson,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a release. “By extending Coach Johnson’s contract through 2022, we not only keep one of the most successful coaches in our illustrious history right here on The Flats, but we also ensure continued stability within our coaching staff. Stability is a vital piece in recruiting and student-athlete development, which are key components to any successful college program. I’m excited that Coach Johnson’s extension is officially complete and I’m looking forward to achieving even more success under his leadership in future years.”

A deal between the two parties seemed inevitable given Johnson’s success at the school and the fact that he had just three-years left on his current contract coming into the 2018 campaign. Given that coaches usually have five-plus years on their contracts at all times to help ward off negative recruiting about their future, the move to extend the Georgia Tech staple was not exactly super surprising.

This will be Johnson’s 11th season with the Yellow Jackets and the option-offense aficionado has been remarkably consistent guiding the program despite recent dips last year (when the team finished 5-6) and two seasons ago (3-9). Overall, the 60-year-old is 75–54 with the team and has just one losing season in ACC play during his tenure.

Georgia Tech wraps up spring practice with their annual spring game on April 20th and kickoff for real on September 1st against Alcorn State.