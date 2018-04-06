Good problem to have: Alabama is literally running out of space to honor another title team

It kind of goes without saying that Alabama and Nick Saban are pretty much in their own territory when it comes to college football given how successful the program has been over the past decade or so but it’s really easy to illustrate how dominant the Crimson Tide has been when you start to dive into some of the unique issues they face down in Tuscaloosa.

Case in point? The team is quite literally running out of space to honor their 2017 National Championship outside Bryant Denny Stadium.

Per AL.com, the ‘Walk of Champions’ that leads toward the team’s locker room at the stadium is out of space for another national title brick. That is such a problem for the school that they are going the extra mile to move some of the exhibit/walkway in order to make room for the trophy the team won back in January:

“There’s a plaque one row of bricks from the stadium steps that tells the story of Bryant-Denny Stadium and the walk. It, a university spokesman said, will be moved to a nearby wall so the 2017 national championship commemoration can take its place. Any future titles would require some major reorganization or expansion of the plaza.”

And that’s not all! Even the trophy case is overflowing to the point where The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel noted that the Tide is keeping individual awards and trophies in some random places in the football building before they can find a permanent home.

First world problems: Alabama has run out of room for its trophies. Thorpe Awards, etc, sitting on a random table until they can reorganize display lobby. pic.twitter.com/ERl7ZpEUW7 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 2, 2018

Given the fact that the team very likely will start the 2018 season off at No. 1 again and be favored for yet another title this fall, Alabama brass might want to come up with a longer term solution to all of these so-called problems. Something says that for as dire a “problem” that this really is for the Tide, even Saban’s famed ‘Process’ will somehow have a solution for a very unique (and good) problem that only Alabama is dealing with.