Illinois unveils new Nike uniforms, including updated ‘Gray Ghost’ look to honor Red Grange

There’s no better time to do a re-branding than when you’re still undefeated on the season and that’s just what Illinois is doing on Friday, unveiling a new look for the 2018 football season — and beyond — with a set of redesigned uniforms. As part of the new Nike Vapor Untouchable line, the program introduced a trio of jerseys (in navy blue, orange and white), three pairs of pants (in the same colors) and one new orange helmet to round things out.
Per the Illini release:
“The jerseys are bold, yet traditional in design, inspired by the Dick Butkus era jerseys of the 1960s. Illinois’ traditional block I logo remains prominent on the sides of the helmet and at the base of the collar. A unique two-column pattern is set in both the jerseys and the numbers as a nod to the historic columns at Memorial Stadium, which represent Illinois soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. “
It’s not just the traditional base uniforms that were released however, as the school is also paying tribute to Hall of Famer Red Grange by updating their annual ‘Gray Ghost’ homecoming uniforms as well. The entire outfit is a nod to Grange, who was nicknamed the “Galloping Ghost” when he was in Champaign (way) back in the day.
The gray uniforms aside, many have been quick to note that the base look for the Illinois looks almost exactly like what Syracuse wears outside of a few minor alterations. That’s probably not what the designers nor the school were going for but given the shade of orange involved, there probably wasn’t a ton for Nike or the Illini to work with.
Obviously the new uniforms are at least a nice update but it won’t mean much come this fall if the team can’t turn things around in what should be a make or break year for the program and head coach Lovie Smith.
It kind of goes without saying that Alabama and Nick Saban are pretty much in their own territory when it comes to college football given how successful the program has been over the past decade or so but it’s really easy to illustrate how dominant the Crimson Tide has been when you start to dive into some of the unique issues they face down in Tuscaloosa.
Case in point? The team is quite literally running out of space to honor their 2017 National Championship outside Bryant Denny Stadium.
Per AL.com, the ‘Walk of Champions’ that leads toward the team’s locker room at the stadium is out of space for another national title brick. That is such a problem for the school that they are going the extra mile to move some of the exhibit/walkway in order to make room for the trophy the team won back in January:
“There’s a plaque one row of bricks from the stadium steps that tells the story of Bryant-Denny Stadium and the walk. It, a university spokesman said, will be moved to a nearby wall so the 2017 national championship commemoration can take its place. Any future titles would require some major reorganization or expansion of the plaza.”
And that’s not all! Even the trophy case is overflowing to the point where The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel noted that the Tide is keeping individual awards and trophies in some random places in the football building before they can find a permanent home.
Given the fact that the team very likely will start the 2018 season off at No. 1 again and be favored for yet another title this fall, Alabama brass might want to come up with a longer term solution to all of these so-called problems. Something says that for as dire a “problem” that this really is for the Tide, even Saban’s famed ‘Process’ will somehow have a solution for a very unique (and good) problem that only Alabama is dealing with.
Charles Baldwin‘s winding journey through college football will apparently include another stop.
David Beaty confirmed Thursday that Baldwin will graduate from Kansas next month and will then transfer to another undetermined, football program. And, while his name has remained on the Jayhawks’ roster, he apparently hasn’t been part of the team for quite a while.
From the Lawrence Journal-World:
Baldwin, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle first disappeared from KU’s depth chart two weeks into the 2017 season. He soon after left the program completely, fourth-year head coach David Beaty revealed Thursday, during his first press conference of the spring.
…
KU’s head coach confirmed Baldwin left the team early this past fall and hasn’t been involved with any type of practices or workouts since.
Baldwin came to KU as a transfer from Alabama in 2016, but he never played a down for the Jayhawks.
Baldwin was considered the top junior college offensive tackle the 2016 recruiting cycle, rated as a five-star prospect coming out of ASA College in Brooklyn, NY. ESPN.com had Baldwin rated as the No. 1 JUCO prospect regardless of position, while Rivals.com had him No. 2 overall.
Baldwin had enrolled at UA in January and took part in spring practice. The 6-5, 297-pound lineman had been competing at right tackle before he was dismissed by Alabama in May of 2016.
As relayed by his father, one member of the Texas A&M football program appears lucky to be alive after a scary incident earlier this week.
According to a tweet from Kirk Martin, his son, A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, suffered a heat stroke during a spring practice session this past Monday. As he was tended to by the training staff, his temperature had reached 106 degrees. “[The trainers] immediately got him into an ice tub to reduce his temp & called the ambulance,” the father wrote.
“[The trainers] likely saved his life. His organs had begun to shut down. His vitals weren’t good.”
Fortunately, after spending a couple of days in ICU because he was in kidney failure, Martin is recovering well. “Praise God he will make a full recovery!” the dad said.
The football program has not yet addressed the development, at least not publicly.
Martin has started 14 games for the Aggies the past two seasons, including 10 last season as a redshirt junior. His father was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Koda Martin is married to Jazzmin Babers, the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.
After word began to spread that Jim McElwain, fired as the head football coach at Florida after posting a 22-12 record, would be selling his home for $1.4 million, $400,000 less than he bought it for, the jokes and one-liners spread fast and furious.
“Yet another loss for Ol’ Jim”
“Can’t even beat the real estate market”
“(something about naked sharking)”
Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times dove deeper into the real estate transaction and came up with a surprising — and heartwarming — reason behind the sale of the current Michigan assistant’s home. From Baker’s piece:
So here’s why the McElwains ultimately agreed to the $400,000 hit…
Because the family who made the offer has two disabled kids.
Because the home’s ramps, lift and wide hallways were perfect for a wheelchair.
Because the converted garage would make a great first apartment for a 20-year-old with limited mobility.
“Because the McElwains have a good heart,” said their real estate agent, Daurine Wehbe. “No one knows that. No one appreciates that.
Well-done, McElwains. And excellent work, Matt Baker, on a story that you all really need to read in full HERE.