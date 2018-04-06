NCAA committee recommends change to transfer rules, including new benchmarks to be eligible immediately

We may be on the doorstep of free agency in college sports — including football — based on the latest news out of Indianapolis.

A press release from the NCAA confirmed that the Division I Committee on Academics is recommending that transfers, who have a specific GPA and also meet several other requirements, should be able to compete immediately at the school they are transferring to. The moves, which were formally recommended to the Transfer Working Group addressing the matter, is the latest step toward players not needing to sit out a year when changing schools.

While the end result is what most people will focus on, the nitty-gritty details are also important in such a move by NCAA brass and member schools. The benchmarks the Committee on Academics passed along included having a GPA between 3.0 and 3.3 (or higher, obviously), that students be academically eligible at the time they elect to transfer and are on-track to earn a degree within five years. And yes, this will all apply to freshman as equally as it does to seniors.

“This issue is very complex, and we want to give input to the working group that is both meaningful and useful,” committee chair John J. DeGioia, president of Georgetown, said in a statement. “We recognize the working group will examine this in a more detailed and nuanced way. From our perspective, an academic benchmark should be set at a level that will help support the student’s path to graduation.”

While it is too late for the new transfer system to go into effect for the 2018 season, it’s possible the reforms could start to be phased in beginning in 2019. Other rules such as the one-time graduate transfer exception would then be sunsetted in 2020 to allow everybody to take advantage of a transfer without running into any snags in becoming eligible right away.

The next major milestone in the process should be in mid-April when the Division I Transfer Working Group meets again. Based on the recommendations from the related Committee on Academics, the group should have no shortage of things to discuss and consider as the transfer rules do indeed look primed for a complete overhaul in the not too distant future.