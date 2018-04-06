OC Doug Meacham adds QBs to Kansas coaching duties

With one of the worst aerial attacks in the pass-happy Big 12 the past couple of seasons, David Beaty is making a change to his coaching staff in an effort to jumpstart that phase of the offense.

As Kansas kicked off spring practice Thursday, Beaty announced that Doug Meacham will assume responsibility for the Jayhawks’ quarterbacks. Meacham will continue on in his role of offensive coordinator, a job he’ll head into his second season holding.

Meacham, who was wide receivers coach as well last year, has coached quarterbacks just one time in his collegiate coaching career — at Houston in 2013

Last year’s quarterbacks coach, Garrett Riley, will shift over to coaching tight ends, fullbacks and inside receivers. Justin Johnson will now take over Meacham’s role as receivers coach.

The Jayhawks in 2017 were ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in passing yards per game at 226.4. They were dead last in the conference and 119th nationally (out of 130 teams) with a 106.4 pass efficiency rating; the year before, they were 109th (114) in that category.