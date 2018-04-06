OC Doug Meacham adds QBs to Kansas coaching duties

With one of the worst aerial attacks in the pass-happy Big 12 the past couple of seasons, David Beaty is making a change to his coaching staff in an effort to jumpstart that phase of the offense.
As Kansas kicked off spring practice Thursday, Beaty announced that Doug Meacham will assume responsibility for the Jayhawks’ quarterbacks. Meacham will continue on in his role of offensive coordinator, a job he’ll head into his second season holding.
Meacham, who was wide receivers coach as well last year, has coached quarterbacks just one time in his collegiate coaching career — at Houston in 2013
Last year’s quarterbacks coach, Garrett Riley, will shift over to coaching tight ends, fullbacks and inside receivers. Justin Johnson will now take over Meacham’s role as receivers coach.
The Jayhawks in 2017 were ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in passing yards per game at 226.4. They were dead last in the conference and 119th nationally (out of 130 teams) with a 106.4 pass efficiency rating; the year before, they were 109th (114) in that category.
As relayed by his father, one member of the Texas A&M football program appears lucky to be alive after a scary incident earlier this week.
According to a tweet from Kirk Martin, his son, A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, suffered a heat stroke during a spring practice session this past Monday. As he was tended to by the training staff, his temperature had reached 106 degrees. “[The trainers] immediately got him into an ice tub to reduce his temp & called the ambulance,” the father wrote.
“[The trainers] likely saved his life. His organs had begun to shut down. His vitals weren’t good.”
Fortunately, after spending a couple of days in ICU because he was in kidney failure, Martin is recovering well. “Praise God he will make a full recovery!” the dad said.
The football program has not yet addressed the development, at least not publicly.
Martin has started 14 games for the Aggies the past two seasons, including 10 last season as a redshirt junior. His father was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Koda Martin is married to Jazzmin Babers, the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.
After word began to spread that Jim McElwain, fired as the head football coach at Florida after posting a 22-12 record, would be selling his home for $1.4 million, $400,000 less than he bought it for, the jokes and one-liners spread fast and furious.
“Yet another loss for Ol’ Jim”
“Can’t even beat the real estate market”
“(something about naked sharking)”
Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times dove deeper into the real estate transaction and came up with a surprising — and heartwarming — reason behind the sale of the current Michigan assistant’s home. From Baker’s piece:
So here’s why the McElwains ultimately agreed to the $400,000 hit…
Because the family who made the offer has two disabled kids.
Because the home’s ramps, lift and wide hallways were perfect for a wheelchair.
Because the converted garage would make a great first apartment for a 20-year-old with limited mobility.
“Because the McElwains have a good heart,” said their real estate agent, Daurine Wehbe. “No one knows that. No one appreciates that.
Well-done, McElwains. And excellent work, Matt Baker, on a story that you all really need to read in full HERE.
When Virginia opens its 2018 season, Kelly Poppinga will have some new responsibilities.
UVa. announced Thursday that Bronco Mendenhall has promoted Poppinga to co-defensive coordinator. The school stated in its release that Poppinga will “share defensive oversight” with Nick Howell, who’ll retain his title of defensive coordinator.
Poppinga spent the past two seasons as the Cavaliers’ special teams coordinator; Ricky Brumfield, hired as Mendenhall’s 10th assistant earlier this offseason, will assume those duties for the Hoos.
“Nick will continue to be our lead on the defensive side and will concentrate on the secondary,” Mendenhall explained in a statement. “Kelly will focus on our defensive front. He has a comprehensive understanding of our scheme and approach on defense having matriculated from player to graduate assistant to assistant coach in this system.
“With coach Brumfield taking over as the lead for our special teams, this provides an excellent chance to realign our coaching resources on the defense.”
Poppinga played his college football at BYU under Mendenhall in the mid-aughts. He has been on Mendenhall-led staffs since 2009 when he began his coaching career as a defensive intern at his alma mater.
Bear Bryant is widely regarded as one of college football’s all-time greatest head coaches. Now his great-grandson will be playing football for another all-time great.
Paul Tyson, a four-star pro-style Class of 2019 quarterback according to Rivals, announced his commitment to play for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. What makes this commitment a tad different from your typical recruiting announcement is Tyson is the great-grandson of Bryant. Playing for Alabama may have felt like destiny given the family history.
“I felt the same calling that my Great Grandfather had when he was asked to come home,” Tyson said in a statement on Twitter, referencing Bryant’s decision to come coach at Alabama after previously coaching at Texas A&M. Bryant coached at Texas A&M from 1954 through 1957 and then moved to Alabama to coach the Tide from 1958 through 1982, where he coached Alabama to six national championships and 14 SEC titles. Saban has won five national titles at (six total) and five SEC titles (seven total) at Alabama.
Other schools Tyson was reportedly considering included LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, and Duke, but Alabama had long been considered a pretty easy favorite.