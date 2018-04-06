There’s a heartwarming story behind Jim McElwain losing $400K on sale of Florida home

After word began to spread that Jim McElwain, fired as the head football coach at Florida after posting a 22-12 record, would be selling his home for $1.4 million, $400,000 less than he bought it for, the jokes and one-liners spread fast and furious.

“Yet another loss for Ol’ Jim”

“Can’t even beat the real estate market”

“(something about naked sharking)”

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times dove deeper into the real estate transaction and came up with a surprising — and heartwarming — reason behind the sale of the current Michigan assistant’s home. From Baker’s piece:

So here’s why the McElwains ultimately agreed to the $400,000 hit…

Because the family who made the offer has two disabled kids.

Because the home’s ramps, lift and wide hallways were perfect for a wheelchair.

Because the converted garage would make a great first apartment for a 20-year-old with limited mobility.

“Because the McElwains have a good heart,” said their real estate agent, Daurine Wehbe. “No one knows that. No one appreciates that.