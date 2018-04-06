Virginia promotes Kelly Poppinga to co-defensive coordinator

When Virginia opens its 2018 season, Kelly Poppinga will have some new responsibilities.

UVa. announced Thursday that Bronco Mendenhall has promoted Poppinga to co-defensive coordinator. The school stated in its release that Poppinga will “share defensive oversight” with Nick Howell, who’ll retain his title of defensive coordinator.

Poppinga spent the past two seasons as the Cavaliers’ special teams coordinator; Ricky Brumfield, hired as Mendenhall’s 10th assistant earlier this offseason, will assume those duties for the Hoos.

“Nick will continue to be our lead on the defensive side and will concentrate on the secondary,” Mendenhall explained in a statement. “Kelly will focus on our defensive front. He has a comprehensive understanding of our scheme and approach on defense having matriculated from player to graduate assistant to assistant coach in this system.

“With coach Brumfield taking over as the lead for our special teams, this provides an excellent chance to realign our coaching resources on the defense.”

Poppinga played his college football at BYU under Mendenhall in the mid-aughts. He has been on Mendenhall-led staffs since 2009 when he began his coaching career as a defensive intern at his alma mater.