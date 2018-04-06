Virginia promotes Kelly Poppinga to co-defensive coordinator

When Virginia opens its 2018 season, Kelly Poppinga will have some new responsibilities.
UVa. announced Thursday that Bronco Mendenhall has promoted Poppinga to co-defensive coordinator. The school stated in its release that Poppinga will “share defensive oversight” with Nick Howell, who’ll retain his title of defensive coordinator.
Poppinga spent the past two seasons as the Cavaliers’ special teams coordinator; Ricky Brumfield, hired as Mendenhall’s 10th assistant earlier this offseason, will assume those duties for the Hoos.
“Nick will continue to be our lead on the defensive side and will concentrate on the secondary,” Mendenhall explained in a statement. “Kelly will focus on our defensive front. He has a comprehensive understanding of our scheme and approach on defense having matriculated from player to graduate assistant to assistant coach in this system.
“With coach Brumfield taking over as the lead for our special teams, this provides an excellent chance to realign our coaching resources on the defense.”
Poppinga played his college football at BYU under Mendenhall in the mid-aughts. He has been on Mendenhall-led staffs since 2009 when he began his coaching career as a defensive intern at his alma mater.
Bear Bryant is widely regarded as one of college football’s all-time greatest head coaches. Now his great-grandson will be playing football for another all-time great.
Paul Tyson, a four-star pro-style Class of 2019 quarterback according to Rivals, announced his commitment to play for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. What makes this commitment a tad different from your typical recruiting announcement is Tyson is the great-grandson of Bryant. Playing for Alabama may have felt like destiny given the family history.
“I felt the same calling that my Great Grandfather had when he was asked to come home,” Tyson said in a statement on Twitter, referencing Bryant’s decision to come coach at Alabama after previously coaching at Texas A&M. Bryant coached at Texas A&M from 1954 through 1957 and then moved to Alabama to coach the Tide from 1958 through 1982, where he coached Alabama to six national championships and 14 SEC titles. Saban has won five national titles at (six total) and five SEC titles (seven total) at Alabama.
Other schools Tyson was reportedly considering included LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, and Duke, but Alabama had long been considered a pretty easy favorite.
It may be April but the wintry weather refuses to go away in the north. With that being the case, West Virginia has decided to scrap their spring game entirely and let fans know about it as soon as possible.
The West Virginia spring game was scheduled for this Saturday, April 7, but the university has canceled the game due to inclement weather ready to make its way through the region. The game will not be made up at a later time.
“Fan and player safety have to take priority. When you have snow predicted for much of the state on Saturday, we need to take the utmost caution to assure the safety of our student-athletes, while also avoiding elements that are problematic for our fans,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a released statement. “You would expect to not have to worry about snow accumulation in April, but that’s the forecast. After much consideration, we made this decision for the safety of all involved.”
Morgantown is looking at a high temperature of 40 degrees and snow showers before noon on Saturday. That doesn’t sound like the recipe for a day of spring football, even in the north.
The next time we see West Virginia will be in the 2018 season opener on Sept. 1 against Tennessee in Charlotte.
The Florida Gators will be playing two FCS opponents in 2018, and they could be playing two more in 2019 as well. While the 2018 schedule will come with an exemption for one game, the Gators may be doing their strength of schedule no favors without any modifications to the 2019 schedule.
According to FBSchedules.com, Florida is scheduled to play home games in 2019 against UT Martin (Sept. 7, 2019) and Towson (Sept. 28, 2019). Playing multiple FCS opponents is not against the NCAA rules for FBS programs, but only one win would count toward a school’s bowl eligibility (essentially meaning Florida would have to win seven games if it won both games against the FCS opponents).
Florida does open the 2019 season in Orlando against in-state rival Miami, and the traditional end-of-the-year clash with Florida State remains in place, so the Gators do have some challenges to look forward to. But an SEC school playing two FCS opponents leaves the door open for some scheduling criticism, even if both games take place in September as opposed to having one slated in the next-to-last week of the regular season. SEC schools must play one game against another power conference opponent, or a team deemed to be the equivalent. Florida satisfies that requirement with both Miami and Florida State.
Florida’s FCS opponents in 2018 will be Charleston Southern in the season opener on Sept. 1 and Idaho later in the season on Nov. 17. The game against Idaho was scheduled when Idaho was still an FBS program. This season will be Idaho’s first season in the FCS after moving down, but SB Nation reports the NCAA has given Florida an exemption for that game so it may still count toward bowl eligibility (assuming it is Florida’s second win against an FCS opponent in the fall).
In a stunning development, there’s yet another departure on which to report, and one that surfaced on social media no less.
Juan Harris took to his protected Twitter account Wednesday to announce that he has decided to transfer from Indiana. The defensive tackle alluded to “health issues with the medical staff,” although no specific reason for the departure was given.
“First I want to thank Coach (Tom) Allen and Coach (Mark) Hagen for giving me the opportunity to receive a [top-tier] education and football experience at Indiana University,” Harris wrote. “Unfortunately, things didn’t work out because of health issues with the medical staff. I am gratefully (appreciative) for the belief this university had in me, but I must move on to a university where I could continue my football career, education and growth. Again, I thank you for all you done for me but I must go on.”
Harris was one of the highest-rated members of IU’s 2017 recruiting class. In fact, only three signees were rated higher than the Wisconsin high school product.
Listed at 6-3, 360 pounds, Harris played in the first three games of his true freshman season before going down with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.