ETSU head coach Randy Sanders receives reprimand, docked week of pay after incident with player

East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders will continue to lead the program after the school investigated an incident between him and a player during practice last week. He was previously suspended by the Buccaneers as they looked into the matter.

According to WJHL in Tennessee, Sanders was also reprimanded and docked a week of pay after allegedly slapping the side of a player’s helmet after a play.

“Last week, I responded to a situation with poor judgment towards the end of practice. I immediately apologized to the player directly involved and to my team, and contacted my athletic director to explain everything that happened,” Sanders said in a statement. “Since that time, I have cooperated freely and fully with the university and its review of the situation. I accept the decision by the university and recognized that through my role I have an obligation to lead by example. As I said back in December, I am truly grateful to be your coach and I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by our President Dr. Noland and Athletic Director Scott Carter. I look forward to returning to the sideline. Go Bucs!”

The incident report released by the school says the practice in question took place on March 30th and, while it was an isolated incident for Sanders, was punitive physical contact with a student-athlete and is against university standards. The former Florida State assistant coach is in his first year leading the program after taking over for Carl Torbush this offseason.