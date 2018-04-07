Minnesota reportedly adds FAU to their 2020 schedule, Eastern Michigan in 2023

Minnesota isn’t taking Lane Kiffin up on his offer to come to #ThefaU but they are bringing the Owls to the Twin Cities.
FBSchedules has obtained two new game contracts from the Gophers as part of an open records request and reports that the school has added Florida Atlantic to their 2020 schedule and also will be grabbing some MACtion for the 2023 slate by scheduling a game against Eastern Michigan.
The two Group of Five opponents will not come cheap either.
FAU is set to visit TCF Bank Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 and will rake in a cool $1.2 million for the contest while the Eagles will be guaranteed $1.4 million for their much shorter trip to Minneapolis. The latter matchup will be the first ever meeting between Minnesota and EMU and is tentatively set for Sept. 9, 2023.
Interestingly, FBSchedules notes that FAU was scheduled to play Illinois on Sept. 5, 2020 but it obviously appears that game is either going to get moved to another week or year. One wouldn’t put it past Kiffin to attempt to play two Big Ten teams in three days but who knows if he’ll even be in Boca by the time this series ends up happening.
The Head Ball Coach is back to being a Ball Coach again.
According to an announcement from a budding new spring football league, Steve Spurrier is indeed returning to the sidelines next year to coach the Orlando franchise in the Alliance of American Football.
The new entity is aiming to be more of a developmental league that supplements the NFL and college football in the spring instead of competing against them in the fall. It is scheduled to kickoff in February of 2019 and even another former SEC legend in Johnny Manziel is set to participate (as a quarterback, not a coach, it should be noted).
Spurrier’s duties in the spring will not conflict with his day job later in the year however. While he no doubt gets in several rounds of golf every week, he is formally an ambassador for Florida Gators athletics and it appears that gig is continuing going forward too.
“I know Coach is excited to have the opportunity to coach football again for a couple months out of the year. He will take some time away from his duties while he coaches but will remain on our staff and continue to serve as an ambassador for the Gators after the season,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told the school website. “We couldn’t be happier for Coach and Jerri and look forward to seeing him on the sideline again.”
Spurrier is a former Heisman Trophy winner who is in the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. He last coached at South Carolina back in 2015.
The latest entrant to the college football arms race just might be one of the sport’s superpowers.
Notre Dame announced late Friday that the school would soon be putting shovels in the ground for a new 111,400-square-foot indoor facility on campus that is appropriately going to be called the… Irish Indoor Athletics Center. The fundraising for the building has already been secured and the hope is that the entire space can be completed as scheduled before the time fall camp rolls around in July of 2019.
“Much as we have done with our approach to the Compton Family Ice Arena and the recent additions surrounding the football stadium, our focus when developing athletic facilities is to create uses that extend beyond varsity athletics,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a release. “In this instance, in addition to creating what we believe will be the best indoor football practice facility in the country, we are creating additional recreational, club sport and community opportunities, while also ensuring that the students on our other varsity teams are practicing at times that allow for a more typical student experience.”
A big reason for the new indoor facility was simply the fact that the Irish have pretty much outgrown their current setup at the now-30-year-old Loftus Center, which is also shared among other Notre Dame sports. Given the weather at times in South Bend, it’s understandable how that can create a logjam during busy times in the fall or spring and the new building is intended to give the football team in particular some more breathing room.
The entire thing is set to be built essentially on top of one of the team’s current practice fields in the LaBar Practice Complex. In addition to housing football and both of the Irish’s soccer teams, the school notes the additional space could be used for “campus-wide and community events, sports camps, recreational and club sports, pep rallies, game-day hospitality and other programming” as well.
Combined with recent renovations at Notre Dame Stadium and other campus venues, the Irish are certainly doing their best to keep up with other programs the past few years when it comes to the facilities arms race in college athletics and this latest move just might be the final piece of the puzzle for head coach Brian Kelly and others on that front.
Tennessee’s fascinating relationship with coach-turned-athletic director Phillip Fulmer looks like it will be continuing on longer than anybody expected.
Gridiron Now is reporting that the school’s Board of Trustees is close to finalizing a four-year contract with Fulmer to remain as athletics director, with a salary in the $900,000 range per year. He was originally hired in the job back in early December but, while it was ambiguous as to whether he would remain in the big chair for more than a few months at the onset of this Rocky Top reunion, it’s very apparent now that this is a longterm play by the former Vols coach.
The new deal is likely the next step for UT brass after the school finally (and officially) parted ways with former AD John Currie for $2.5 million in March. While that saga dragged on almost as long as the Tennessee football coaching search did — which, in turn, is why Fulmer is in this current job — it appears that the wild past few months of hirings, firings and the like is finally in the rearview mirror in Knoxville and the athletic department can start to look forward to the 2018 season and beyond.
While it used to be somewhat common practice to see successful head coaches eventually take over as athletic director decades ago, Fulmer’s situation certainly is unique given the rather unceremonious exit he made after the 2008 season. If and when this new contract gets approved however, it seems he is proof positive that you can come home after all — with an even better title too.
Washington may be going from the swoosh to the three stripe life… or not.
The Huskies are in the middle of negotiating their next apparel deal according to the Seattle Times and both incumbent Nike and their top competitor Adidas are set to put some financial muscle behind a potential record-setting contract with the school. It appears Under Armour has bowed out of the race to outfit the purple and gold in, well, purple and gold but the two other companies are apparently making a strong impression to get something done before 2019 rolls around.
“We’re in such a competitive industry, and we are building a lot of momentum in Husky athletics right now,” athletics director Jennifer Cohen told the paper. “What we’re looking for in any partnership is an edge. How do we differentiate ourselves? That edge can come in a variety of different forms. And obviously a financial commitment from a partner is critical right now for us. We have a budget that we need to balance long-term and we need it healthy so we can support all 22 of our teams and do that at the highest level.”
Complicating things for Washington might be their heated Pac-12 rival Oregon, whose affiliation with Nike and founder Phil Knight is apparently a subject of heated debate among some Huskies fans. The Times notes that the swoosh has been outfitting the school since 1997 but is unlikely to give a bigger deal than the one they gave the Ducks (a reported 11-year, $88-million deal), which might be just the opening Adidas needs to add another school to their portfolio out West.
Either way, Washington is looking at quite the big increase in dollars, cents and uniforms no matter which way they go in a deal that could top $8 million a year. While things could be done in the next month, the school does have time as their current pact with Nike goes through the 2018-19 season and ends officially next summer.