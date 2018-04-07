Nick Saban, on making QB decision: ‘You have a time frame. I don’t’

The terse version of the Nicktator has made an appearance in front of the media. Again.

Given how he finished off Alabama’s win over Georgia in last year’s national championship game, and how much further advanced he already is in the passing game than the incumbent, it’s long been thought that Tua Tagovailoa had the edge in claiming the starting quarterback job over two-year starter Jalen Hurts. However, an injury to the index finger on his left (throwing) hand the first day of spring practice led to surgery that has somewhat stilted the competition.

Following the first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, Nick Saban was asked how much Tagovailoa’s injury will play into the timeline for making a decision on a starter. In a stunning development, however, the normally jovial-with-the-media head coach turned testy in his response to the question.

From al.com:

First of all, I don’t have a time frame. So how could it affect it? You have a time frame. I don’t. So from your perspective, maybe I should ask you the question. From my perspective, if there is no time frame, how does it affect it? I can’t answer that. But I don’t think any time a player gets hurt at any position that he should be penalized for that.

OK then.

That being said, it’s widely been assumed, even prior to Tagovailoa’s injury, that a decision on a starter wouldn’t be made in the spring and would instead be decided at some point during summer camp. Alabama, incidentally, opens the defense of its national championship against the Lamar Jackson-less Louisville Cardinals in Orlando Sept. 1.