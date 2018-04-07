Notre Dame set to begin construction on new indoor facility with aim of being done before 2019 season

The latest entrant to the college football arms race just might be one of the sport’s superpowers.
Notre Dame announced late Friday that the school would soon be putting shovels in the ground for a new 111,400-square-foot indoor facility on campus that is appropriately going to be called the… Irish Indoor Athletics Center. The fundraising for the building has already been secured and the hope is that the entire space can be completed as scheduled before the time fall camp rolls around in July of 2019.
“Much as we have done with our approach to the Compton Family Ice Arena and the recent additions surrounding the football stadium, our focus when developing athletic facilities is to create uses that extend beyond varsity athletics,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a release. “In this instance, in addition to creating what we believe will be the best indoor football practice facility in the country, we are creating additional recreational, club sport and community opportunities, while also ensuring that the students on our other varsity teams are practicing at times that allow for a more typical student experience.”
A big reason for the new indoor facility was simply the fact that the Irish have pretty much outgrown their current setup at the now-30-year-old Loftus Center, which is also shared among other Notre Dame sports. Given the weather at times in South Bend, it’s understandable how that can create a logjam during busy times in the fall or spring and the new building is intended to give the football team in particular some more breathing room.
The entire thing is set to be built essentially on top of one of the team’s current practice fields in the LaBar Practice Complex. In addition to housing football and both of the Irish’s soccer teams, the school notes the additional space could be used for “campus-wide and community events, sports camps, recreational and club sports, pep rallies, game-day hospitality and other programming” as well.
Combined with recent renovations at Notre Dame Stadium and other campus venues, the Irish are certainly doing their best to keep up with other programs the past few years when it comes to the facilities arms race in college athletics and this latest move just might be the final piece of the puzzle for head coach Brian Kelly and others on that front.
The terse version of the Nicktator has made an appearance in front of the media. Again.
Given how he finished off Alabama’s win over Georgia in last year’s national championship game, and how much further advanced he already is in the passing game than the incumbent, it’s long been thought that Tua Tagovailoa had the edge in claiming the starting quarterback job over two-year starter Jalen Hurts. However, an injury to the index finger on his left (throwing) hand the first day of spring practice led to surgery that has somewhat stilted the competition.
Following the first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, Nick Saban was asked how much Tagovailoa’s injury will play into the timeline for making a decision on a starter. In a stunning development, however, the normally jovial-with-the-media head coach turned testy in his response to the question.
From al.com:
First of all, I don’t have a time frame. So how could it affect it? You have a time frame. I don’t. So from your perspective, maybe I should ask you the question. From my perspective, if there is no time frame, how does it affect it? I can’t answer that. But I don’t think any time a player gets hurt at any position that he should be penalized for that.
OK then.
That being said, it’s widely been assumed, even prior to Tagovailoa’s injury, that a decision on a starter wouldn’t be made in the spring and would instead be decided at some point during summer camp. Alabama, incidentally, opens the defense of its national championship against the Lamar Jackson-less Louisville Cardinals in Orlando Sept. 1.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders will continue to lead the program after the school investigated an incident between him and a player during practice last week. He was previously suspended by the Buccaneers as they looked into the matter.
According to WJHL in Tennessee, Sanders was also reprimanded and docked a week of pay after allegedly slapping the side of a player’s helmet after a play.
“Last week, I responded to a situation with poor judgment towards the end of practice. I immediately apologized to the player directly involved and to my team, and contacted my athletic director to explain everything that happened,” Sanders said in a statement. “Since that time, I have cooperated freely and fully with the university and its review of the situation. I accept the decision by the university and recognized that through my role I have an obligation to lead by example. As I said back in December, I am truly grateful to be your coach and I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by our President Dr. Noland and Athletic Director Scott Carter. I look forward to returning to the sideline. Go Bucs!”
The incident report released by the school says the practice in question took place on March 30th and, while it was an isolated incident for Sanders, was punitive physical contact with a student-athlete and is against university standards. The former Florida State assistant coach is in his first year leading the program after taking over for Carl Torbush this offseason.
It’s not everyday you see a starting defensive end elect to pursue a graduate transfer and it’s even rarer for one leave a place like Notre Dame in early April. Such is the case however as fifth-year senior Jay Hayes announced on Twitter that he would be leaving South Bend and will play elsewhere in 2018.
Hayes played in 26 games for the Irish over three seasons, including starting all 13 games at defensive end in 2017 where he recorded 27 tackles and a sack. He was set to be one of the leaders of a defensive line group that was fairly deep heading into the 2018 campaign but will have a new face stepping into the starting lineup. The first man up is probably junior Khalid Kareem, but several other players could have a role opposite fellow junior Daelin Hayes (no relation) going forward as well.
As far as where Hayes could end up transferring to, he’s from Brooklyn, New York and had offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and others as a four-star prospect coming out of high school. It remains to be seen what kind of transfer market there could be for him but it’s not everyday a starter from Notre Dame winds up becoming a graduate transfer eligible for 2018.
It’s been a full year now since Gene Taylor was hired away from North Dakota State to be Kansas State’s athletic director and predictably he sat down with local reporters to do a bit of a recap/look ahead at his tenure so far in the Little Apple. Just as predictably, he was asked about his biggest task in the coming years — the when (and most importantly who) will replace legendary head coach Bill Snyder as football coach.
“I feel pretty confident,” Taylor told the Wichita Eagle, “that what has been built by Coach, what has been built by facilities and what has been built by tradition, that the pool of candidates will be strong enough that I’m not worried I am going to have to go dig in the bushes to find really good candidates.”
“They are going to be lined up. It’s just a matter of making sure we find the right one that fits here.”
Taylor added that he has urged Snyder, now 78, to remain in his current job for as long as he is physically able to. The Hall of Fame coach has said he will return to coach in 2018 but it is a decision he seems to make on a yearly basis in December or January, especially in light of being diagnosed with throat cancer.
As far as who will wind up taking over, that’s a line Taylor’s non-remark remark threaded carefully. Snyder has long wanted his son and longtime assistant Sean Snyder to take the position but others from Jim Leavitt to Brent Venables to Bret Bielema have been mentioned as possible successors as well. It certainly sounds as though the Wildcats’ AD has a solid list to choose from when the day eventually comes but Taylor and others are no doubt hoping that time doesn’t come anytime soon.