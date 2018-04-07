Starting DE Jay Hayes opts for graduate transfer out of Notre Dame

It’s not everyday you see a starting defensive end elect to pursue a graduate transfer and it’s even rarer for one leave a place like Notre Dame in early April. Such is the case however as fifth-year senior Jay Hayes announced on Twitter that he would be leaving South Bend and will play elsewhere in 2018.
Hayes played in 26 games for the Irish over three seasons, including starting all 13 games at defensive end in 2017 where he recorded 27 tackles and a sack. He was set to be one of the leaders of a defensive line group that was fairly deep heading into the 2018 campaign but will have a new face stepping into the starting lineup. The first man up is probably junior Khalid Kareem, but several other players could have a role opposite fellow junior Daelin Hayes (no relation) going forward as well.
As far as where Hayes could end up transferring to, he’s from Brooklyn, New York and had offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and others as a four-star prospect coming out of high school. It remains to be seen what kind of transfer market there could be for him but it’s not everyday a starter from Notre Dame winds up becoming a graduate transfer eligible for 2018.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders will continue to lead the program after the school investigated an incident between him and a player during practice last week. He was previously suspended by the Buccaneers as they looked into the matter.
According to WJHL in Tennessee, Sanders was also reprimanded and docked a week of pay after allegedly slapping the side of a player’s helmet after a play.
“Last week, I responded to a situation with poor judgment towards the end of practice. I immediately apologized to the player directly involved and to my team, and contacted my athletic director to explain everything that happened,” Sanders said in a statement. “Since that time, I have cooperated freely and fully with the university and its review of the situation. I accept the decision by the university and recognized that through my role I have an obligation to lead by example. As I said back in December, I am truly grateful to be your coach and I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by our President Dr. Noland and Athletic Director Scott Carter. I look forward to returning to the sideline. Go Bucs!”
The incident report released by the school says the practice in question took place on March 30th and, while it was an isolated incident for Sanders, was punitive physical contact with a student-athlete and is against university standards. The former Florida State assistant coach is in his first year leading the program after taking over for Carl Torbush this offseason.
It’s been a full year now since Gene Taylor was hired away from North Dakota State to be Kansas State’s athletic director and predictably he sat down with local reporters to do a bit of a recap/look ahead at his tenure so far in the Little Apple. Just as predictably, he was asked about his biggest task in the coming years — the when (and most importantly who) will replace legendary head coach Bill Snyder as football coach.
“I feel pretty confident,” Taylor told the Wichita Eagle, “that what has been built by Coach, what has been built by facilities and what has been built by tradition, that the pool of candidates will be strong enough that I’m not worried I am going to have to go dig in the bushes to find really good candidates.”
“They are going to be lined up. It’s just a matter of making sure we find the right one that fits here.”
Taylor added that he has urged Snyder, now 78, to remain in his current job for as long as he is physically able to. The Hall of Fame coach has said he will return to coach in 2018 but it is a decision he seems to make on a yearly basis in December or January, especially in light of being diagnosed with throat cancer.
As far as who will wind up taking over, that’s a line Taylor’s non-remark remark threaded carefully. Snyder has long wanted his son and longtime assistant Sean Snyder to take the position but others from Jim Leavitt to Brent Venables to Bret Bielema have been mentioned as possible successors as well. It certainly sounds as though the Wildcats’ AD has a solid list to choose from when the day eventually comes but Taylor and others are no doubt hoping that time doesn’t come anytime soon.
Minnesota isn’t taking Lane Kiffin up on his offer to come to #ThefaU but they are bringing the Owls to the Twin Cities.
FBSchedules has obtained two new game contracts from the Gophers as part of an open records request and reports that the school has added Florida Atlantic to their 2020 schedule and also will be grabbing some MACtion for the 2023 slate by scheduling a game against Eastern Michigan.
The two Group of Five opponents will not come cheap either.
FAU is set to visit TCF Bank Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 and will rake in a cool $1.2 million for the contest while the Eagles will be guaranteed $1.4 million for their much shorter trip to Minneapolis. The latter matchup will be the first ever meeting between Minnesota and EMU and is tentatively set for Sept. 9, 2023.
Interestingly, FBSchedules notes that FAU was scheduled to play Illinois on Sept. 5, 2020 but it obviously appears that game is either going to get moved to another week or year. One wouldn’t put it past Kiffin to attempt to play two Big Ten teams in three days but who knows if he’ll even be in Boca by the time this series ends up happening.
The Head Ball Coach is back to being a Ball Coach again.
According to an announcement from a budding new spring football league, Steve Spurrier is indeed returning to the sidelines next year to coach the Orlando franchise in the Alliance of American Football.
The new entity is aiming to be more of a developmental league that supplements the NFL and college football in the spring instead of competing against them in the fall. It is scheduled to kickoff in February of 2019 and even another former SEC legend in Johnny Manziel is set to participate (as a quarterback, not a coach, it should be noted).
Spurrier’s duties in the spring will not conflict with his day job later in the year however. While he no doubt gets in several rounds of golf every week, he is formally an ambassador for Florida Gators athletics and it appears that gig is continuing going forward too.
“I know Coach is excited to have the opportunity to coach football again for a couple months out of the year. He will take some time away from his duties while he coaches but will remain on our staff and continue to serve as an ambassador for the Gators after the season,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told the school website. “We couldn’t be happier for Coach and Jerri and look forward to seeing him on the sideline again.”
Spurrier is a former Heisman Trophy winner who is in the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. He last coached at South Carolina back in 2015.