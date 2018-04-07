West Virginia adds second Pac-12 grad transfer, this one from UCLA

Dana Holgorsen has certainly developed an affinity for players who began their playing careers in the Pac-12.

On his personal Twitter account late last month, defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow announced that he would be transferring from USC to West Virginia. A week later, Denzel Fisher took to the same social media site to announce that he too would be moving on to WVU, joining Bigelow from rival UCLA.

Fisher’s pronouncement came after he had taken an official visit to the campus this weekend. He announced his decision to leave the Bruins in mid-March.

Both Fisher and Bigelow are headed to Morgantown as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2018.

The last three seasons, Fisher played in 23 games for the Bruins, including seven appearances this past season. For his career thus far, he’s been credited with 30 tackles and four passes defensed.