Malzahn says Auburn defense “has a chance to be really good” after impressive spring game

With a good handful of key offensive players out of action for one reason or another, the Auburn spring game was expected to be highlighted by the effort from the defense. Suffice to say, that was the case on Saturday as the Tigers played the annual spring game in less-than-ideal weather conditions. Regardless of the level of play from the offensive side of the team, head coach Gus Malzahn is ending the spring feeling confident about what the Tigers may end up doing in the fall.
“Our defense has a chance to be really good,” Malzahn said after the Auburn spring game. “From a head coach’s standpoint, I feel very good about our overall team.”
Auburn’s first-team defense locked down on Auburn’s second-string offensive unit (with the offense already a bit more shallow than Auburn would have preferred), limiting the offense to negative yardage in the first half of the spring game. Defensive lineman Nick Coe recorded a sack that was good for a safety.
Auburn played without wide receiver Ryan Davis, fullback Chandler Cox, and running back Kam Martin due to nagging injuries, and starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham participated in a seven-on-seven prior to the spring game. Without those notable offensive players, Auburn got a chance to give some other players some playing time to help improve the depth of the team.
“It was good to see those guys out in front of a crowd,” Malzahn said. “Overall, both sides of the football got after it and had fun out there playing in front of our home crowd.”
Auburn still has a pair of practices before calling it a spring. After winning the SEC West in 2017, Auburn looks to become the first team in the division besides Alabama to win back-to-back SEC West Division titles.
Let’s face it. Alabama’s biggest kryptonite over the past decade has seemingly been its special teams game, but Alabama has fared quite well in spite of the special teams deficiencies more often than not. Regardless, Alabama’s constant struggles kicking the football remain one of the few areas of concern for Nick Saban on an annual basis.
But not this spring, perhaps?
Alabama kicker Joseph Bulocas connected on four of five field goal attempts, each said to be longer than 20 yards out, during a scrimmage on Saturday. Saban’s response?
“That was encouraging,” Saban said according to Al.com. “I think probably more than anyone out there on the field today, and I thought Joe handled this pretty well, is when you have bad conditions, how is it going to effect you as a specialist? I thought Joe handled it really well.”
That’s really about as close to a glowing review you might get out of Saban at any time of the year, including in spring.
Alabama’s kicking duties are up for grabs between Bulovas and graduate transfer Austin Jones. Jones, who is set to graduate from Temple this spring, will join the Crimson Tide later this summer and join the competition for the starting job.
Alabama ranked 90th in the nation in field goal accuracy last season, converting 19 of 28 attempts. Jones was Temple’s second kicker in 2017, and he converted four of five attempts for the Owls.
The Georgia State Panthers were among the teams holding spring games or scrimmages on Saturday as the spring football season continues this month. As we tend to see from week to week, Georgia State took a chance to have a light-hearted moment during their spring game when they invited men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter to step on the field and see if he can catch a pass.
During the spring game, Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington, a JUCO transfer competing for the starting job, completed one of his four touchdown passes to Hunter.
Yesterday also happened to be Hunter’s birthday, so this was a nice present from the football program. Hunter also gets the edge over former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier, who botched his attempt at a touchdown catch in the spring game for the Gamecocks.
Who will be the next coach to try catching a touchdown in a spring game?
Ellington was 21-for-24 for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the spring game and may have been the leading candidate for the starting job as a result, although head coach Shawn Elliott seemed pleased with the performance of all his available quarterbacks, including Aaron Winchester and Jack Walker (senior Jaquez Parks sat out of the game with an injury).
“It takes more than 15 days to let that thing work itself out,” Elliott said. “Certainly leadership dictates a lot of it. We’ll go into fall camp and have 29 practice opportunities before our first game, and we’ll know. The separation will be evident then.”
There’s been a bit of a hiccup in Jaelan Phillips road to recovery, but the UCLA defensive end doesn’t seem the least bit concerned.
Phillips underwent surgery on his hand and wrist following a January scooter accident. While it was originally thought the sophomore could return at some point before the end of spring practice, 247Sports.com reported that further damage was discovered and a second surgery will be required.
The website wrote that “[i]t’s uncertain if Phillips projects to being recovered in time from this recent hand surgery to start the 2018 season.”
On his personal Twitter account, however, Phillips indicated that he had simply suffered what he described as “a minor setback” and that he’ll “be ready for the start of the season, don’t worry.”
Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
As a true freshman last season, he started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3.5.
Dana Holgorsen has certainly developed an affinity for players who began their playing careers in the Pac-12.
On his personal Twitter account late last month, defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow announced that he would be transferring from USC to West Virginia. A week later, Denzel Fisher took to the same social media site to announce that he too would be moving on to WVU, joining Bigelow from rival UCLA.
Fisher’s pronouncement came after he had taken an official visit to the campus this weekend. He announced his decision to leave the Bruins in mid-March.
Both Fisher and Bigelow are headed to Morgantown as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2018.
The last three seasons, Fisher played in 23 games for the Bruins, including seven appearances this past season. For his career thus far, he’s been credited with 30 tackles and four passes defensed.