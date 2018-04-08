Nick Saban is “encouraged” by kicking game this spring

Let’s face it. Alabama’s biggest kryptonite over the past decade has seemingly been its special teams game, but Alabama has fared quite well in spite of the special teams deficiencies more often than not. Regardless, Alabama’s constant struggles kicking the football remain one of the few areas of concern for Nick Saban on an annual basis.

But not this spring, perhaps?

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulocas connected on four of five field goal attempts, each said to be longer than 20 yards out, during a scrimmage on Saturday. Saban’s response?

“That was encouraging,” Saban said according to Al.com. “I think probably more than anyone out there on the field today, and I thought Joe handled this pretty well, is when you have bad conditions, how is it going to effect you as a specialist? I thought Joe handled it really well.”

That’s really about as close to a glowing review you might get out of Saban at any time of the year, including in spring.

Alabama’s kicking duties are up for grabs between Bulovas and graduate transfer Austin Jones. Jones, who is set to graduate from Temple this spring, will join the Crimson Tide later this summer and join the competition for the starting job.

Alabama ranked 90th in the nation in field goal accuracy last season, converting 19 of 28 attempts. Jones was Temple’s second kicker in 2017, and he converted four of five attempts for the Owls.

