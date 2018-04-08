UCLA’s Jaelan Phillips vows ‘MAJOR comeback’ after ‘minor setback’ in recovery from scooter accident

There’s been a bit of a hiccup in Jaelan Phillips road to recovery, but the UCLA defensive end doesn’t seem the least bit concerned.
Phillips underwent surgery on his hand and wrist following a January scooter accident. While it was originally thought the sophomore could return at some point before the end of spring practice, 247Sports.com reported that further damage was discovered and a second surgery will be required.
The website wrote that “[i]t’s uncertain if Phillips projects to being recovered in time from this recent hand surgery to start the 2018 season.”
On his personal Twitter account, however, Phillips indicated that he had simply suffered what he described as “a minor setback” and that he’ll “be ready for the start of the season, don’t worry.”
Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
As a true freshman last season, he started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3.5.
The Georgia State Panthers were among the teams holding spring games or scrimmages on Saturday as the spring football season continues this month. As we tend to see from week to week, Georgia State took a chance to have a light-hearted moment during their spring game when they invited men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter to step on the field and see if he can catch a pass.
During the spring game, Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington, a JUCO transfer competing for the starting job, completed one of his four touchdown passes to Hunter.
Yesterday also happened to be Hunter’s birthday, so this was a nice present from the football program. Hunter also gets the edge over former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier, who botched his attempt at a touchdown catch in the spring game for the Gamecocks.
Who will be the next coach to try catching a touchdown in a spring game?
Ellington was 21-for-24 for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the spring game and may have been the leading candidate for the starting job as a result, although head coach Shawn Elliott seemed pleased with the performance of all his available quarterbacks, including Aaron Winchester and Jack Walker (senior Jaquez Parks sat out of the game with an injury).
“It takes more than 15 days to let that thing work itself out,” Elliott said. “Certainly leadership dictates a lot of it. We’ll go into fall camp and have 29 practice opportunities before our first game, and we’ll know. The separation will be evident then.”
Dana Holgorsen has certainly developed an affinity for players who began their playing careers in the Pac-12.
On his personal Twitter account late last month, defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow announced that he would be transferring from USC to West Virginia. A week later, Denzel Fisher took to the same social media site to announce that he too would be moving on to WVU, joining Bigelow from rival UCLA.
Fisher’s pronouncement came after he had taken an official visit to the campus this weekend. He announced his decision to leave the Bruins in mid-March.
Both Fisher and Bigelow are headed to Morgantown as graduate transfers, making them eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2018.
The last three seasons, Fisher played in 23 games for the Bruins, including seven appearances this past season. For his career thus far, he’s been credited with 30 tackles and four passes defensed.
The terse version of the Nicktator has made an appearance in front of the media. Again.
Given how he finished off Alabama’s win over Georgia in last year’s national championship game, and how much further advanced he already is in the passing game than the incumbent, it’s long been thought that Tua Tagovailoa had the edge in claiming the starting quarterback job over two-year starter Jalen Hurts. However, an injury to the index finger on his left (throwing) hand the first day of spring practice led to surgery that has somewhat stilted the competition.
Following the first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, Nick Saban was asked how much Tagovailoa’s injury will play into the timeline for making a decision on a starter. In a stunning development, however, the normally jovial-with-the-media head coach turned testy in his response to the question.
From al.com:
First of all, I don’t have a time frame. So how could it affect it? You have a time frame. I don’t. So from your perspective, maybe I should ask you the question. From my perspective, if there is no time frame, how does it affect it? I can’t answer that. But I don’t think any time a player gets hurt at any position that he should be penalized for that.
OK then.
That being said, it’s widely been assumed, even prior to Tagovailoa’s injury, that a decision on a starter wouldn’t be made in the spring and would instead be decided at some point during summer camp. Alabama, incidentally, opens the defense of its national championship against the Lamar Jackson-less Louisville Cardinals in Orlando Sept. 1.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders will continue to lead the program after the school investigated an incident between him and a player during practice last week. He was previously suspended by the Buccaneers as they looked into the matter.
According to WJHL in Tennessee, Sanders was also reprimanded and docked a week of pay after allegedly slapping the side of a player’s helmet after a play.
“Last week, I responded to a situation with poor judgment towards the end of practice. I immediately apologized to the player directly involved and to my team, and contacted my athletic director to explain everything that happened,” Sanders said in a statement. “Since that time, I have cooperated freely and fully with the university and its review of the situation. I accept the decision by the university and recognized that through my role I have an obligation to lead by example. As I said back in December, I am truly grateful to be your coach and I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by our President Dr. Noland and Athletic Director Scott Carter. I look forward to returning to the sideline. Go Bucs!”
The incident report released by the school says the practice in question took place on March 30th and, while it was an isolated incident for Sanders, was punitive physical contact with a student-athlete and is against university standards. The former Florida State assistant coach is in his first year leading the program after taking over for Carl Torbush this offseason.