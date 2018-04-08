UCLA’s Jaelan Phillips vows ‘MAJOR comeback’ after ‘minor setback’ in recovery from scooter accident

There’s been a bit of a hiccup in Jaelan Phillips road to recovery, but the UCLA defensive end doesn’t seem the least bit concerned.

Phillips underwent surgery on his hand and wrist following a January scooter accident. While it was originally thought the sophomore could return at some point before the end of spring practice, 247Sports.com reported that further damage was discovered and a second surgery will be required.

The website wrote that “[i]t’s uncertain if Phillips projects to being recovered in time from this recent hand surgery to start the 2018 season.”

On his personal Twitter account, however, Phillips indicated that he had simply suffered what he described as “a minor setback” and that he’ll “be ready for the start of the season, don’t worry.”

Minor setback for a MAJOR comeback https://t.co/cB9lOWtaNf — Jaelan Phillips 🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) April 6, 2018

Oh, and I’ll be ready for season, don’t worry 😉 https://t.co/kCexXhNyYd — Jaelan Phillips 🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) April 6, 2018

Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

As a true freshman last season, he started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3.5.