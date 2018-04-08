WATCH: Georgia State basketball coach Ron Hunter catches TD in spring game

The Georgia State Panthers were among the teams holding spring games or scrimmages on Saturday as the spring football season continues this month. As we tend to see from week to week, Georgia State took a chance to have a light-hearted moment during their spring game when they invited men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter to step on the field and see if he can catch a pass.

During the spring game, Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington, a JUCO transfer competing for the starting job, completed one of his four touchdown passes to Hunter.

ICYMI: @coachrhunter with the 20-yard touchdown catch during the @GeorgiaStateFB Spring Game on Saturday. 🏀 🏈 pic.twitter.com/eA7aSi9MbH — GSU Men's Basketball (@GeorgiaStateMBB) April 8, 2018

Yesterday also happened to be Hunter’s birthday, so this was a nice present from the football program. Hunter also gets the edge over former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier, who botched his attempt at a touchdown catch in the spring game for the Gamecocks.

Who will be the next coach to try catching a touchdown in a spring game?

Ellington was 21-for-24 for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the spring game and may have been the leading candidate for the starting job as a result, although head coach Shawn Elliott seemed pleased with the performance of all his available quarterbacks, including Aaron Winchester and Jack Walker (senior Jaquez Parks sat out of the game with an injury).

“It takes more than 15 days to let that thing work itself out,” Elliott said. “Certainly leadership dictates a lot of it. We’ll go into fall camp and have 29 practice opportunities before our first game, and we’ll know. The separation will be evident then.”

Follow @KevinOnCFB