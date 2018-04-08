Western Kentucky announces Quinton Baker’s removal from roster

Quinton Baker‘s ofttimes turbulent career at Western Kentucky has run its course.

In a statement Saturday, WKU announced that, “[d]ue to consistent violation of team rules… Baker is no longer a member of the WKU Football program and was removed from the team’s roster on Friday.” On his personal Twitter account, Baker wrote that “I learned a lot about myself as well as the game of football and life.”

“Im [sic] walking away a better athlete and a better young man,” the running back added.

Baker also posted a letter from the WKU athletic compliance department, which lays out the schools to which he will be barred from transferring. Those programs include any in Conference USA, as well the teams on its 2018 non-conference schedule — Louisville, Wisconsin, Ball State and Maine of the FCS.

Attending WKU was an honor and a privilege. I learned a lot about myself as well as the game of football and life. Im walking away a better athlete and a better young man. Looking forward to opening my recruitment back up and for the next step in life 🏈📚 pic.twitter.com/XqvB9Nq3pq — QB_3️⃣ (@Qbaker5) April 8, 2018

In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker has rushed for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.

That on-field production, however, was mitigated by off-field woes.

In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of last year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky.