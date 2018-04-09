Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

AAC tabs Bryan Platt as new supervisor of football officials

By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The American Athletic Conference has named Bryan Platt, a veteran football official, to be the conference’s new point of contact between the conference and the league’s football coaches. Perhaps not by coincidence, Platt has some strong ACC ties.

Platt has been an on-field official since 1994 and has worked in 14 postseason games during his career. He was most recently a back judge for the ACC and has officiated in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia.Prior to officiating in the ACC, Platt worked in the Big East, so this is a bit of a homecoming for Platt.

The AAC hiring an official with long-standing ties to the ACC may not be all that surprising given the recent partnership announced by the AAC and ACC to help provide more stable officiating oversight in the two conferences. Platt will work underneath Dennis Hennigan, who is in charge of the oversight effort between the two conferences and serving as the Supervisor of Football Officials for the ACC.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bryan back to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement. “He has distinguished himself through a long and successful career at the highest levels of college football and has annually officiated many of the biggest games across the nation. We are confident that Bryan’s expertise and integrity will make him an effective supervisor of our football officials and a valuable resource for our member schools.”

Cal hires Air Force AD Jim Knowlton

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cal has hired Air Force athletics director Jim Knowlton to the same post, the Bears announced Monday.

Knowlton had been Air Force’s AD since 2015, and prior to that held a similar post at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Division III school in Troy, N.Y., from 2008-15.

“By virtue of his experience, values and personal attributes, Jim stood out in what was a large and deeply talented pool of applicants,” Cal Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement. “He is an excellent communicator who thrives on challenges, and shares my commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity. I am certain he will be the thought partner I sought, and the leader our campus needs at this pivotal time so that we can, together, usher in a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics.”

Prior to working in college athletics, Knowlton spent 26 years of service in the U.S. Army. He taught in the civil and mechanical engineering department at West Point, headed a battalion of 750 soldiers in Iraq, and left the Army as a colonel. He also worked as an assistant AD at Army.

“I am thrilled to join the University of California, Berkeley family!,” Knowlton said. “I am thankful for the trust and confidence of Chancellor Christ, and am extremely impressed with her vision along with the passion, commitment and dedication of the entire search committee. I look forward to connecting with our exceptional student-athletes, faculty, coaches and staff on campus, along with our alumni, supporters and the Berkeley community.

“Cal has all the ingredients to be incredible on and off the field and I’m excited for the challenge to have our athletic teams and student-athletes win the right way at the highest levels. We will excel in the classroom, on our campus and in our community, and incorporate dignity and respect in all we do.”

He takes over a football program that went 5-7 in head coach Justin Wilcox‘s first season.

Knowlton will officially take over on May 21.

What ex-college football coach will be next to join Alliance of American Football League?

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Head Ball Coach is in. And now, so is the guitar-playing and folk-singing Rick Neuheisel. So, who’s next?

The upstart Alliance of American Football is putting together its teams and Steve Spurrier and Neuheisel are the two coaches first to reportedly be using the league to return to coaching. That begs the question; who will be the next former college football coach to decide this is the best opportunity to return to coaching?

A previous list of potential targets for the league published by The Sporting News listed a handful of coaches that were more closely aligned with NFL experience, with Spurrier and Neuheisel each brought to the table. Having coaches with some level of pro coaching experience makes sense for a league trying to be a professional alternative or stepping stone to the NFL (or if things pan out, a replacement option for college football).

One coach who would seem to be a more natural fit in this environment than where he currently is would be Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. But he’s moving forward with the Sun Devils in his return to coaching, and we’ll see how that all goes. Any handful of former college head coaches would make interesting candidates if not for the reasons for their change in job status at their respective schools; Art Briles, Rich Rogriguez, and Hugh Freeze.

Another former UCLA head coach could make for an interesting name to consider as well. Jim Mora, who has been busy saying things about Josh Rosen leading up to the NFL Draft, brings NFL coaching experience to the table just like Neuheisel and Spurrier.

Another name that could be one to watch might just be former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema has been working on behalf of the New England Patriots on the NFL Draft circuit this offseason. Bielema will more than likely get back into coaching in a short period of time, but he may be able to afford to hold out for a more attractive opportunity. Plus, working for Bill Belichick is not a bad way to spend a year between jobs.

Top coordinators and assistants at some of the top power programs like Alabama and Ohio State should be full of potential targets for the Alliance of American Football League, but none of the head coaching jobs in the makeshift league would seem to offer much that those top-paying coordinator jobs in the power conferences already provide.

So keep your eye out for the next coaching hire headline connected to this new football league. It just might be a familiar name for college football fans.

Kobe Bryant given No. 24 USC football jersey by Clay Helton

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
2 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant found himself on the campus of USC recently to speak to business students. And with Bryant on campus, USC football head coach Clay Helton was not one to let a photo op go to waste. Who could blame Helton?

Helton provided Bryant with a No. 24 USC football jersey and thanked the longtime basketball star for all he had done for the city of Los Angeles during his professional career. It seems Helton even took a few tips and words of advice from Bryant during the speaking engagement as well.

“To kind of see his competitive mindset and what he’s about. It was an hour-long presentation. It was unbelievable to see him in that real environment just be himself,” Helton said of Bryant’s speaking engagement, according to Lakers Nation. “I knew he was one of the fiercest competitors in all of sports. Now I know that without a doubt. He was able to talk to our students, I thought it was enlightening. I got a lot out of it to be honest with you.”

Bryant did not speak to the USC football team during his visit to the USC campus, although you would have to imagine Helton may want to try and arrange for that if he can. After all, Bryant spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles as the Eagles went on their run to a Super Bowl championship. If Bryant has a little magic in his words for the USC football program, then the Trojans may be able to take the next step on the ladder to their own national glory.

If nothing else, Bryant has a new jersey to add to his collection.

Top Northern Illinois LB transfers to TCU

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 9, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Northern Illinois’ sizable loss has turned into TCU’s significant gain.

Late last month, NIU head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson had decided to transfer out of his football program.  Less than two weeks later, Johnson announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to TCU.

As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he will be eligible to play for the Horned Frogs in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.

This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.