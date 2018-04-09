AAC tabs Bryan Platt as new supervisor of football officials

The American Athletic Conference has named Bryan Platt, a veteran football official, to be the conference’s new point of contact between the conference and the league’s football coaches. Perhaps not by coincidence, Platt has some strong ACC ties.
Platt has been an on-field official since 1994 and has worked in 14 postseason games during his career. He was most recently a back judge for the ACC and has officiated in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia.Prior to officiating in the ACC, Platt worked in the Big East, so this is a bit of a homecoming for Platt.
The AAC hiring an official with long-standing ties to the ACC may not be all that surprising given the recent partnership announced by the AAC and ACC to help provide more stable officiating oversight in the two conferences. Platt will work underneath Dennis Hennigan, who is in charge of the oversight effort between the two conferences and serving as the Supervisor of Football Officials for the ACC.
“It is a pleasure to welcome Bryan back to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement. “He has distinguished himself through a long and successful career at the highest levels of college football and has annually officiated many of the biggest games across the nation. We are confident that Bryan’s expertise and integrity will make him an effective supervisor of our football officials and a valuable resource for our member schools.”