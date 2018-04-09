Kobe Bryant given No. 24 USC football jersey by Clay Helton

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant found himself on the campus of USC recently to speak to business students. And with Bryant on campus, USC football head coach Clay Helton was not one to let a photo op go to waste. Who could blame Helton?
Helton provided Bryant with a No. 24 USC football jersey and thanked the longtime basketball star for all he had done for the city of Los Angeles during his professional career. It seems Helton even took a few tips and words of advice from Bryant during the speaking engagement as well.
“To kind of see his competitive mindset and what he’s about. It was an hour-long presentation. It was unbelievable to see him in that real environment just be himself,” Helton said of Bryant’s speaking engagement, according to Lakers Nation. “I knew he was one of the fiercest competitors in all of sports. Now I know that without a doubt. He was able to talk to our students, I thought it was enlightening. I got a lot out of it to be honest with you.”
Bryant did not speak to the USC football team during his visit to the USC campus, although you would have to imagine Helton may want to try and arrange for that if he can. After all, Bryant spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles as the Eagles went on their run to a Super Bowl championship. If Bryant has a little magic in his words for the USC football program, then the Trojans may be able to take the next step on the ladder to their own national glory.
If nothing else, Bryant has a new jersey to add to his collection.
The Head Ball Coach is in. And now, so is the guitar-playing and folk-singing Rick Neuheisel. So, who’s next?
The upstart Alliance of American Football is putting together its teams and Steve Spurrier and Neuheisel are the two coaches first to reportedly be using the league to return to coaching. That begs the question; who will be the next former college football coach to decide this is the best opportunity to return to coaching?
A previous list of potential targets for the league published by The Sporting News listed a handful of coaches that were more closely aligned with NFL experience, with Spurrier and Neuheisel each brought to the table. Having coaches with some level of pro coaching experience makes sense for a league trying to be a professional alternative or stepping stone to the NFL (or if things pan out, a replacement option for college football).
One coach who would seem to be a more natural fit in this environment than where he currently is would be Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. But he’s moving forward with the Sun Devils in his return to coaching, and we’ll see how that all goes. Any handful of former college head coaches would make interesting candidates if not for the reasons for their change in job status at their respective schools; Art Briles, Rich Rogriguez, and Hugh Freeze.
Another former UCLA head coach could make for an interesting name to consider as well. Jim Mora, who has been busy saying things about Josh Rosen leading up to the NFL Draft, brings NFL coaching experience to the table just like Neuheisel and Spurrier.
Another name that could be one to watch might just be former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema has been working on behalf of the New England Patriots on the NFL Draft circuit this offseason. Bielema will more than likely get back into coaching in a short period of time, but he may be able to afford to hold out for a more attractive opportunity. Plus, working for Bill Belichick is not a bad way to spend a year between jobs.
Top coordinators and assistants at some of the top power programs like Alabama and Ohio State should be full of potential targets for the Alliance of American Football League, but none of the head coaching jobs in the makeshift league would seem to offer much that those top-paying coordinator jobs in the power conferences already provide.
So keep your eye out for the next coaching hire headline connected to this new football league. It just might be a familiar name for college football fans.
Northern Illinois’ sizable loss has turned into TCU’s significant gain.
Late last month, NIU head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson had decided to transfer out of his football program. Less than two weeks later, Johnson announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to TCU.
As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he will be eligible to play for the Horned Frogs in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.
This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.
Quinton Baker‘s ofttimes turbulent career at Western Kentucky has run its course.
In a statement Saturday, WKU announced that, “[d]ue to consistent violation of team rules… Baker is no longer a member of the WKU Football program and was removed from the team’s roster on Friday.” On his personal Twitter account, Baker wrote that “I learned a lot about myself as well as the game of football and life.”
“Im [sic] walking away a better athlete and a better young man,” the running back added.
Baker also posted a letter from the WKU athletic compliance department, which lays out the schools to which he will be barred from transferring. Those programs include any in Conference USA, as well the teams on its 2018 non-conference schedule — Louisville, Wisconsin, Ball State and Maine of the FCS.
In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker has rushed for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.
That on-field production, however, was mitigated by off-field woes.
In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of last year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.
As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky.
The teams that are able to nail down a starting quarterback by the end of the spring football season are the fortunate ones. Unless there is a returning starter in the fold, the competition more often than not carries over to the summer unless there is a clear and definitive leader in the clubhouse. After TCU’s chilly spring game on Saturday, head coach Gary Patterson appears ready to move forward letting this competition play out a little more before the start of the 2018 season.
“The quarterbacks have been OK,” Patterson said after TCU’s spring scrimmage on Saturday, according to The Dallas Morning News. “We threw too many picks today.”
Shawn Robinson, the most likely quarterback to end up getting the starting job in the fall and replace Kenny Hill, split playing time with Michael Collins and Grayson Muehlstein. All three had a pass intercepted by the TCU defense, leaving Patterson less-than-enthusiastic about going all in on any of his passing candidates. Though not panicking by any stretch of the imagination, Patterson is aware he has a few players trying hard, and sometimes that leads to trying to do too much to gain an edge.
“You gotta understand as a quarterback and players, you just need to make the players you’re supposed to make, and the great plays take care of themselves,” Patterson said.
TCU, like every college football program in the country (including even Alabama) has plenty of time to figure out who the starting quarterback will be. Expect this decision to be made much later in the summer, if not just before the start of the season. TCU opens the 2018 season at home against Southern on Sept. 1.