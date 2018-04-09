Mississippi State, Texas Tech reportedly schedule home-and-home

Mississippi State and Texas Tech will play a home-and-home series in 2028 and ’29, according to a copy of the series contract obtained by FBSchedules.
Mississippi State will host the Red Raiders on Sept. 9, 2028, and Texas Tech will return the favor on Sept. 8, 2029. The games will be the first meetings between the Bulldogs and Red Raiders since 1970. Mississippi State won the most recent meeting, a 20-16 decision in Jackson, Miss., and holds a 4-2-1 advantage in the series. The programs first met in 1953 and then played six times in the 10 years between 1961-70.
Texas Tech does not have any other games lined up for 2028 or ’29, according to FBSchedules. The Red Raiders open this season with Ole Miss in Houston, and have future home-and-homes lined up with Arizona (2019-20), NC State (2022-27) and Oregon (2023-24).
The Texas Tech games are also the only ones on the docket to date for Mississippi State in 2028-29. The Bulldogs have home-and-homes with Kansas State (2018-19), NC State (2020-21), Arizona (2022-23) and Minnesota (2026-27).