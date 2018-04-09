Getty Images

Report: Ole Miss blocking Shea Patterson’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Michigan

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss is blocking Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports reported Monday evening. The Rebels had three options in regards to Patterson’s transfer: to support the move, to oppose it or to remain neutral.

The Rebels are not blocking Patterson’s transfer — Patterson is enrolled at U of M and practicing with the Wolverines — but instead his appeal to skip the requisite year-in-residence so he could compete immediately. Patterson’s grounds for immediate eligibility is that he was lied to by former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze about the nature and seriousness of the NCAA violations Ole Miss committed under Freeze.

One source close to the case said, according to Dodd, that the scope of the investigation as characterized by Freeze was “a flat-out, deliberate lie.” Patterson is one of six former Rebels seeking a waiver, but he is viewed as the most significant because of his talents to play the position and Michigan’s subsequent title hopes for 2018 should Patterson obtain immediate eligibility. A former 5-star recruit, Patterson threw for 8.7 yards per attempt on 63.8 percent passing with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions as a true sophomore in 2017.

Wilton Speight has opened the possibility of reversing his transfer should Patterson not gain eligibility this fall.

Should Patterson lose his appeal, he would be guaranteed eligibility for the 2019 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mississippi State, Texas Tech reportedly schedule home-and-home

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mississippi State and Texas Tech will play a home-and-home series in 2028 and ’29, according to a copy of the series contract obtained by FBSchedules.

Mississippi State will host the Red Raiders on Sept. 9, 2028, and Texas Tech will return the favor on Sept. 8, 2029. The games will be the first meetings between the Bulldogs and Red Raiders since 1970. Mississippi State won the most recent meeting, a 20-16 decision in Jackson, Miss., and holds a 4-2-1 advantage in the series. The programs first met in 1953 and then played six times in the 10 years between 1961-70.

Texas Tech does not have any other games lined up for 2028 or ’29, according to FBSchedules. The Red Raiders open this season with Ole Miss in Houston, and have future home-and-homes lined up with Arizona (2019-20), NC State (2022-27) and Oregon (2023-24).

The Texas Tech games are also the only ones on the docket to date for Mississippi State in 2028-29. The Bulldogs have home-and-homes with Kansas State (2018-19), NC State (2020-21), Arizona (2022-23) and Minnesota (2026-27).

 

Cal hires Air Force AD Jim Knowlton

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cal has hired Air Force athletics director Jim Knowlton to the same post, the Bears announced Monday.

Knowlton had been Air Force’s AD since 2015, and prior to that held a similar post at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Division III school in Troy, N.Y., from 2008-15.

“By virtue of his experience, values and personal attributes, Jim stood out in what was a large and deeply talented pool of applicants,” Cal Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement. “He is an excellent communicator who thrives on challenges, and shares my commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity. I am certain he will be the thought partner I sought, and the leader our campus needs at this pivotal time so that we can, together, usher in a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics.”

Prior to working in college athletics, Knowlton spent 26 years of service in the U.S. Army. He taught in the civil and mechanical engineering department at West Point, headed a battalion of 750 soldiers in Iraq, and left the Army as a colonel. He also worked as an assistant AD at Army.

“I am thrilled to join the University of California, Berkeley family!,” Knowlton said. “I am thankful for the trust and confidence of Chancellor Christ, and am extremely impressed with her vision along with the passion, commitment and dedication of the entire search committee. I look forward to connecting with our exceptional student-athletes, faculty, coaches and staff on campus, along with our alumni, supporters and the Berkeley community.

“Cal has all the ingredients to be incredible on and off the field and I’m excited for the challenge to have our athletic teams and student-athletes win the right way at the highest levels. We will excel in the classroom, on our campus and in our community, and incorporate dignity and respect in all we do.”

He takes over a football program that went 5-7 in head coach Justin Wilcox‘s first season.

Knowlton will officially take over on May 21.

AAC tabs Bryan Platt as new supervisor of football officials

Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The American Athletic Conference has named Bryan Platt, a veteran football official, to be the conference’s new point of contact between the conference and the league’s football coaches. Perhaps not by coincidence, Platt has some strong ACC ties.

Platt has been an on-field official since 1994 and has worked in 14 postseason games during his career. He was most recently a back judge for the ACC and has officiated in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia.Prior to officiating in the ACC, Platt worked in the Big East, so this is a bit of a homecoming for Platt.

The AAC hiring an official with long-standing ties to the ACC may not be all that surprising given the recent partnership announced by the AAC and ACC to help provide more stable officiating oversight in the two conferences. Platt will work underneath Dennis Hennigan, who is in charge of the oversight effort between the two conferences and serving as the Supervisor of Football Officials for the ACC.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bryan back to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement. “He has distinguished himself through a long and successful career at the highest levels of college football and has annually officiated many of the biggest games across the nation. We are confident that Bryan’s expertise and integrity will make him an effective supervisor of our football officials and a valuable resource for our member schools.”

What ex-college football coach will be next to join Alliance of American Football League?

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Head Ball Coach is in. And now, so is the guitar-playing and folk-singing Rick Neuheisel. So, who’s next?

The upstart Alliance of American Football is putting together its teams and Steve Spurrier and Neuheisel are the two coaches first to reportedly be using the league to return to coaching. That begs the question; who will be the next former college football coach to decide this is the best opportunity to return to coaching?

A previous list of potential targets for the league published by The Sporting News listed a handful of coaches that were more closely aligned with NFL experience, with Spurrier and Neuheisel each brought to the table. Having coaches with some level of pro coaching experience makes sense for a league trying to be a professional alternative or stepping stone to the NFL (or if things pan out, a replacement option for college football).

One coach who would seem to be a more natural fit in this environment than where he currently is would be Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. But he’s moving forward with the Sun Devils in his return to coaching, and we’ll see how that all goes. Any handful of former college head coaches would make interesting candidates if not for the reasons for their change in job status at their respective schools; Art Briles, Rich Rogriguez, and Hugh Freeze.

Another former UCLA head coach could make for an interesting name to consider as well. Jim Mora, who has been busy saying things about Josh Rosen leading up to the NFL Draft, brings NFL coaching experience to the table just like Neuheisel and Spurrier.

Another name that could be one to watch might just be former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema has been working on behalf of the New England Patriots on the NFL Draft circuit this offseason. Bielema will more than likely get back into coaching in a short period of time, but he may be able to afford to hold out for a more attractive opportunity. Plus, working for Bill Belichick is not a bad way to spend a year between jobs.

Top coordinators and assistants at some of the top power programs like Alabama and Ohio State should be full of potential targets for the Alliance of American Football League, but none of the head coaching jobs in the makeshift league would seem to offer much that those top-paying coordinator jobs in the power conferences already provide.

So keep your eye out for the next coaching hire headline connected to this new football league. It just might be a familiar name for college football fans.