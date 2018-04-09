Top Northern Illinois LB transfers to TCU

Northern Illinois’ sizable loss has turned into TCU’s significant gain.
Late last month, NIU head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson had decided to transfer out of his football program. Less than two weeks later, Johnson announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to TCU.
As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he will be eligible to play for the Horned Frogs in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.
This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.
Quinton Baker‘s ofttimes turbulent career at Western Kentucky has run its course.
In a statement Saturday, WKU announced that, “[d]ue to consistent violation of team rules… Baker is no longer a member of the WKU Football program and was removed from the team’s roster on Friday.” On his personal Twitter account, Baker wrote that “I learned a lot about myself as well as the game of football and life.”
“Im [sic] walking away a better athlete and a better young man,” the running back added.
Baker also posted a letter from the WKU athletic compliance department, which lays out the schools to which he will be barred from transferring. Those programs include any in Conference USA, as well the teams on its 2018 non-conference schedule — Louisville, Wisconsin, Ball State and Maine of the FCS.
In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker has rushed for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.
That on-field production, however, was mitigated by off-field woes.
In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of last year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.
As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky.
The teams that are able to nail down a starting quarterback by the end of the spring football season are the fortunate ones. Unless there is a returning starter in the fold, the competition more often than not carries over to the summer unless there is a clear and definitive leader in the clubhouse. After TCU’s chilly spring game on Saturday, head coach Gary Patterson appears ready to move forward letting this competition play out a little more before the start of the 2018 season.
“The quarterbacks have been OK,” Patterson said after TCU’s spring scrimmage on Saturday, according to The Dallas Morning News. “We threw too many picks today.”
Shawn Robinson, the most likely quarterback to end up getting the starting job in the fall and replace Kenny Hill, split playing time with Michael Collins and Grayson Muehlstein. All three had a pass intercepted by the TCU defense, leaving Patterson less-than-enthusiastic about going all in on any of his passing candidates. Though not panicking by any stretch of the imagination, Patterson is aware he has a few players trying hard, and sometimes that leads to trying to do too much to gain an edge.
“You gotta understand as a quarterback and players, you just need to make the players you’re supposed to make, and the great plays take care of themselves,” Patterson said.
TCU, like every college football program in the country (including even Alabama) has plenty of time to figure out who the starting quarterback will be. Expect this decision to be made much later in the summer, if not just before the start of the season. TCU opens the 2018 season at home against Southern on Sept. 1.
Let’s face it. Alabama’s biggest kryptonite over the past decade has seemingly been its special teams game, but Alabama has fared quite well in spite of the special teams deficiencies more often than not. Regardless, Alabama’s constant struggles kicking the football remain one of the few areas of concern for Nick Saban on an annual basis.
But not this spring, perhaps?
Alabama kicker Joseph Bulocas connected on four of five field goal attempts, each said to be longer than 20 yards out, during a scrimmage on Saturday. Saban’s response?
“That was encouraging,” Saban said according to Al.com. “I think probably more than anyone out there on the field today, and I thought Joe handled this pretty well, is when you have bad conditions, how is it going to effect you as a specialist? I thought Joe handled it really well.”
That’s really about as close to a glowing review you might get out of Saban at any time of the year, including in spring.
Alabama’s kicking duties are up for grabs between Bulovas and graduate transfer Austin Jones. Jones, who is set to graduate from Temple this spring, will join the Crimson Tide later this summer and join the competition for the starting job.
Alabama ranked 90th in the nation in field goal accuracy last season, converting 19 of 28 attempts. Jones was Temple’s second kicker in 2017, and he converted four of five attempts for the Owls.
With a good handful of key offensive players out of action for one reason or another, the Auburn spring game was expected to be highlighted by the effort from the defense. Suffice to say, that was the case on Saturday as the Tigers played the annual spring game in less-than-ideal weather conditions. Regardless of the level of play from the offensive side of the team, head coach Gus Malzahn is ending the spring feeling confident about what the Tigers may end up doing in the fall.
“Our defense has a chance to be really good,” Malzahn said after the Auburn spring game. “From a head coach’s standpoint, I feel very good about our overall team.”
Auburn’s first-team defense locked down on Auburn’s second-string offensive unit (with the offense already a bit more shallow than Auburn would have preferred), limiting the offense to negative yardage in the first half of the spring game. Defensive lineman Nick Coe recorded a sack that was good for a safety.
Auburn played without wide receiver Ryan Davis, fullback Chandler Cox, and running back Kam Martin due to nagging injuries, and starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham participated in a seven-on-seven prior to the spring game. Without those notable offensive players, Auburn got a chance to give some other players some playing time to help improve the depth of the team.
“It was good to see those guys out in front of a crowd,” Malzahn said. “Overall, both sides of the football got after it and had fun out there playing in front of our home crowd.”
Auburn still has a pair of practices before calling it a spring. After winning the SEC West in 2017, Auburn looks to become the first team in the division besides Alabama to win back-to-back SEC West Division titles.