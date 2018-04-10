Dan Cozzetto returns for third stint on Arizona State staff

Arizona State is bringing back Dan Cozzetto for a third stint on staff, the program announced Tuesday. A 39-year coaching veteran, Cozzetto spent two previous successful stints with the Sun Devils. First, he was the club’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1992-99, a run that included a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1996. He returned to serve as tight ends coach in 2007-08, which saw the Sun Devils share the Pac-10 title in 2007.

“We feel very fortunate to add someone with several decades of experience coaching at Arizona State and in the Pac-12 Conference,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Dan has enjoyed success wherever he has been in his career. I am eagerly looking forward to working closely with him and exchanging ideas and gaining his input.”

Cozzetto’s specific duties were not disclosed in the release.

Cozzetto most recently worked as an offensive consultant at Oregon State, and prior to that was the head coach at Phoenix College.

“I am elated to have the opportunity to come back to the place that I call my home,” says Cozzetto. “With someone the caliber of Herm Edwards at the helm and the impressive staff he has assembled, I just hope that I can contribute in any capacity that they need me to. Our objective is to win the Pac-12 title and that will be my goal, to help the staff achieve that accomplishment. I have a lot of experience within the Pac-12 Conference and at ASU so I hope to put that experience to good use.”