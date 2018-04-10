Georgia Tech losing DL Cortez Alston to transfer

It appears Matthew Wilcox has bought himself a room deeper in Mike Jinks‘ doghouse.

According to the Toledo Blade, the Bowling Green wide receiver was arrested early Sunday after he was involved in a single-car accident. The sophomore was charged with multiple misdemeanors as a result of the incident, including operating a vehicle impaired, operating a vehicle without reasonable control, failure to wear a seat belt and obstructing official business.

Other than Wilcox’s vehicle hitting a tree, there are very few details surrounding the accident available. It’s also unclear what if any injuries the receiver sustained.

In a statement addressing the development, Jinks indicated that Wilcox was already suspended from the program at the time of the accident. What led to that suspension? A January arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as a spring break incident in Florida in which he was seen throwing punches on a video that surfaced. No charges were filed in the latter incident.

Below is the head coach’s statement on the latest incident:

I am disappointed in the decision-making that led to this incident and we are very thankful that no one was injured. This is inconsistent with what we believe in as a football program and my hope is that this will be a teachable moment for everyone to learn from. “Right now, our concern is for Matt’s health and well-being. While he had already been suspended from the program and had not practiced with our team this spring, our primary focus is on providing him with the help he needs.

Last season, Wilcox was fourth on the Falcons in receptions with 14 and sixth in receiving yards with 106. He also led the team in kickoff returns by averaging 24.6 yards per, a number that was second in the MAC and 25th nationally.