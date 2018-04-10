Georgia Tech losing DL Cortez Alston to transfer

Another day, another college football player deciding to move on.
The latest to realize roster attrition is Georgia Tech, with Paul Johnson offering up a post-practice confirmation that Cortez Alston has decided to leave the Yellow Jackets. The head coach gave no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s decision to transfer.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Alston made the decision to move on prior to the start of spring practice, which kicked off March 26 this year.
Alston was a three-star member of Tech’s 2017 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman signed by the Yellow Jackets last year.
After suffering an injury prior to the start of the 2017 season, Alston didn’t see the field last year and took a redshirt as a true freshman.
As it turns out, the Big 12 isn’t the only Power Five conference with which Mother Nature has a problem.
Already this month, looming weather has forced both Iowa State (HERE) and West Virginia (HERE) to cancel their respective spring games. On Tuesday, Wisconsin announced that they too have canceled their annual spring game because of what the football program described as a weather forecast that is calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening.
The game had been scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT.
“The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority,” a statement from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday.
“We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible.”
“It’s certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall,” head football coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “Unfortunately some things are beyond your control.”
Wisconsin, coming off its fourth-straight 10-win season, this time with a school-record 13 wins, will open the 2018 season against Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31. The defending Big Ten West champions will open conference play Sept. 22 at division rival Iowa.
The Process never, ever stops. Or even slows — not even for the POTUS.
Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump hosted the 2017 national champion Alabama Crimson Tide football team at the White House. It was UA’s fifth trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this decade under Nick Saban, but the first since President Trump took office.
As is customary, the visitors came bearing gifts, which this year included an Alabama No. 17 jersey with “Trump” on the back, an Alabama helmet with the No. 1 emblazoned on the side as well as a game ball from the College Football Playoff championship game. And the meaning behind the jersey number? The win over Georgia this past January was Alabama’s 17th claimed national title.
While meeting the Leader of the Free World was certainly the focus of the day for both the coaching staff, support staff and players…
… it was far from the only thing on the Crimson Tide head coach’s ever-working mind.
If that doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the future College Football Hall of Famer, nothing will.
Arizona State is bringing back Dan Cozzetto for a third stint on staff, the program announced Tuesday. A 39-year coaching veteran, Cozzetto spent two previous successful stints with the Sun Devils. First, he was the club’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1992-99, a run that included a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1996. He returned to serve as tight ends coach in 2007-08, which saw the Sun Devils share the Pac-10 title in 2007.
“We feel very fortunate to add someone with several decades of experience coaching at Arizona State and in the Pac-12 Conference,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Dan has enjoyed success wherever he has been in his career. I am eagerly looking forward to working closely with him and exchanging ideas and gaining his input.”
Cozzetto’s specific duties were not disclosed in the release.
Cozzetto most recently worked as an offensive consultant at Oregon State, and prior to that was the head coach at Phoenix College.
“I am elated to have the opportunity to come back to the place that I call my home,” says Cozzetto. “With someone the caliber of Herm Edwards at the helm and the impressive staff he has assembled, I just hope that I can contribute in any capacity that they need me to. Our objective is to win the Pac-12 title and that will be my goal, to help the staff achieve that accomplishment. I have a lot of experience within the Pac-12 Conference and at ASU so I hope to put that experience to good use.”
Myles Brennan stands 6-foot-4 and weighs, by his own estimation, 195 or 196 pounds. This is a problem. Fellow SEC quarterbacks Jake Bentley, of South Carolina, and Drew Lock, of Missouri, also check in at 6-foot-4, but both of them weigh 225 pounds.
If he wants to win the job to replace Danny Etling as the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback and last an entire SEC season, Brennan is going to have to put on a lot of weight as fast as possible.
On Tuesday, Brennan detailed his diet. He eats 1,300 calories a day — for breakfast. All told, Brennan says he eats six or seven times a day. “I need to eat whatever I can,” Brennan said. “I try to stay healthy but at this point there’s no point in trying to stay healthy. I just need to gain the weight.”
While this seems like a great problem to have for us mortals, Brennan says it is indeed a problem.
A 4-star recruit from Long Beach, Miss., Brennan completed 14-of-24 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017. He will compete primarily with redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse for the starting job this fall.