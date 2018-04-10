LSU QB Myles Brennan eating six to seven meals per day to gain weight

Myles Brennan stands 6-foot-4 and weighs, by his own estimation, 195 or 196 pounds. This is a problem. Fellow SEC quarterbacks Jake Bentley, of South Carolina, and Drew Lock, of Missouri, also check in at 6-foot-4, but both of them weigh 225 pounds.

If he wants to win the job to replace Danny Etling as the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback and last an entire SEC season, Brennan is going to have to put on a lot of weight as fast as possible.

On Tuesday, Brennan detailed his diet. He eats 1,300 calories a day — for breakfast. All told, Brennan says he eats six or seven times a day. “I need to eat whatever I can,” Brennan said. “I try to stay healthy but at this point there’s no point in trying to stay healthy. I just need to gain the weight.”

#LSU QB Myles Brennan eats 6-7 meals per day to gain weight. -2 to 3 breakfast sandwiches and a shake (1,300 calories)

-snack at academic center

-lunch

-dinner

-midnight snack (usually Canes or pizza) pic.twitter.com/95DvhAKPgS — Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) April 10, 2018

While this seems like a great problem to have for us mortals, Brennan says it is indeed a problem.

A 4-star recruit from Long Beach, Miss., Brennan completed 14-of-24 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017. He will compete primarily with redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse for the starting job this fall.