LSU QB Myles Brennan eating six to seven meals per day to gain weight

Myles Brennan stands 6-foot-4 and weighs, by his own estimation, 195 or 196 pounds. This is a problem. Fellow SEC quarterbacks Jake Bentley, of South Carolina, and Drew Lock, of Missouri, also check in at 6-foot-4, but both of them weigh 225 pounds.
If he wants to win the job to replace Danny Etling as the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback and last an entire SEC season, Brennan is going to have to put on a lot of weight as fast as possible.
On Tuesday, Brennan detailed his diet. He eats 1,300 calories a day — for breakfast. All told, Brennan says he eats six or seven times a day. “I need to eat whatever I can,” Brennan said. “I try to stay healthy but at this point there’s no point in trying to stay healthy. I just need to gain the weight.”
While this seems like a great problem to have for us mortals, Brennan says it is indeed a problem.
A 4-star recruit from Long Beach, Miss., Brennan completed 14-of-24 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017. He will compete primarily with redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse for the starting job this fall.
It appears Matthew Wilcox has bought himself a room deeper in Mike Jinks‘ doghouse.
According to the Toledo Blade, the Bowling Green wide receiver was arrested early Sunday after he was involved in a single-car accident. The sophomore was charged with multiple misdemeanors as a result of the incident, including operating a vehicle impaired, operating a vehicle without reasonable control, failure to wear a seat belt and obstructing official business.
Other than Wilcox’s vehicle hitting a tree, there are very few details surrounding the accident available. It’s also unclear what if any injuries the receiver sustained.
In a statement addressing the development, Jinks indicated that Wilcox was already suspended from the program at the time of the accident. What led to that suspension? A January arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as a spring break incident in Florida in which he was seen throwing punches on a video that surfaced. No charges were filed in the latter incident.
Below is the head coach’s statement on the latest incident:
I am disappointed in the decision-making that led to this incident and we are very thankful that no one was injured. This is inconsistent with what we believe in as a football program and my hope is that this will be a teachable moment for everyone to learn from.
“Right now, our concern is for Matt’s health and well-being. While he had already been suspended from the program and had not practiced with our team this spring, our primary focus is on providing him with the help he needs.
Last season, Wilcox was fourth on the Falcons in receptions with 14 and sixth in receiving yards with 106. He also led the team in kickoff returns by averaging 24.6 yards per, a number that was second in the MAC and 25th nationally.
Another day, another college football player deciding to move on.
The latest to realize roster attrition is Georgia Tech, with Paul Johnson offering up a post-practice confirmation that Cortez Alston has decided to leave the Yellow Jackets. The head coach gave no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s decision to transfer.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Alston made the decision to move on prior to the start of spring practice, which kicked off March 26 this year.
Alston was a three-star member of Tech’s 2017 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman signed by the Yellow Jackets last year.
After suffering an injury prior to the start of the 2017 season, Alston didn’t see the field last year and took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The swoosh is no more at Washington.
Late last week, it was reported that Washington was in the midst of negotiations that would decide whether the university’s sports teams would remain clad in Nike apparel or they would switch to rival adidas. Tuesday, UW announced that they have agreed to terms on a 10-year partnership with adidas.
UW had been with Nike since 1997, and has been making in the neighborhood of $3,5 annually from the Oregon-based company in recent years. While the financial particulars weren’t released by the school, the Seattle Times has reported that adidas “has agreed to pay the Huskies $5.275 million annually in cash, $5.58 million annually in product and $1.1 million annually for marketing.”
All told, the 10-year deal is worth $119 million.
UW’s new deal averages out to $11.9 million annually, which is slightly more than the $11.7 million a year Nebraska will be paid by adidas as part of their agreement reached in August of 2017. Per the Times, UW’s adidas agreement is one of the Top 10 apparel deals in the country.
“Like the University of Washington, adidas is a respected worldwide brand, and this unique partnership will position us for great success moving forward,” Huskies head football coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with adidas, and we believe our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this agreement.”
For the fifth time this decade, the Alabama football team will be taking a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, although there’ll be a decidedly different host this time around.
As had previously been announced, the Crimson Tide is set to be honored at the White House at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The 2017 College Football Playoff champions will be feted for the first time by President Donald Trump, who also played host to the Clemson Tigers football title squad last year.
The first four trips to the White House came during President Barack Obama‘s administrations.
Despite the fact that some champions in other sports flat-out refused to be feted by the current POTUS, there doesn’t appear any hint of reservation on the part of the ‘Bama team — thanks in very large part to head coach Nick Saban.
“Coach Saban addressed it and just said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this regardless of your political thoughts. We’re going, just to celebrate this team. It’s an honor. And just to be able to say that you’ve gone to the White House is something that you can cherish forever,'” offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher said by way of al.com in the run-up to the visit. “So that was basically the extent of that.”
“It’s an incredible honor for us to be invited to the White House,” said running back Damien Harris. “It’s something that comes with being national champions, so we’re definitely thankful for the opportunity. There’s a lot of young guys that haven’t been able to make that trip yet. We’re glad we’ve got guys that can go for the first time and experience it the way that we did when we were young. Obviously, all the older guys have been there, and we’re looking forward to going back again.”
Incidentally, if you’re so inclined, you can watch the festivities live at whitehouse.gov.