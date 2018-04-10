Nick Saban was calling recruits during White House visit

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Process never, ever stops. Or even slows — not even for the POTUS.

Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump hosted the 2017 national champion Alabama Crimson Tide football team at the White House. It was UA’s fifth trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this decade under Nick Saban, but the first since President Trump took office.

As is customary, the visitors came bearing gifts, which this year included an Alabama No. 17 jersey with “Trump” on the back, an Alabama helmet with the No. 1 emblazoned on the side as well as a game ball from the College Football Playoff championship game. And the meaning behind the jersey number? The win over Georgia this past January was Alabama’s 17th claimed national title.

While meeting the Leader of the Free World was certainly the focus of the day for both the coaching staff, support staff and players…

The Crimson Tide visited their spring home today. pic.twitter.com/gPEXy90svJ — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) April 10, 2018

Such a great time being honored today at the White House! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GXJf9bCZxC — Christian Miller (@christianmillr) April 10, 2018

What a cool moment! .@AlabamaFTBL JK Scott asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff. Video below shows President Trump and Bama players praying after the Tide's @WhiteHouse visit! @WBRCnews @BarrettSallee pic.twitter.com/tE4hj4k38l — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) April 10, 2018

… it was far from the only thing on the Crimson Tide head coach’s ever-working mind.

Nick Saban tells me he called recruits from the White House. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 10, 2018

If that doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the future College Football Hall of Famer, nothing will.