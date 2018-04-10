Report: Arizona transfer QB Brandon Dawkins chooses Indiana

One of the biggest names on the graduate transfer market has seemingly been taken off of it.

Tuesday night, Brandon Dawkins confirmed to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Indiana. As a graduate transfer, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Hoosiers.

“I didn’t see a better fit for me,” Dawkins told Rittenberg. ” I could have committed there two weeks ago. There were other schools, but at the end of the day, Indiana definitely showed that they’re interested and they wanted me, they made that clear and apparent. I really respect that about them. They weren’t going to dance around. They genuinely wanted me.”

Dawkins also alluded to an impending move to Bloomington on his Twitter account.

B-Town let’s get to work. ⚪️🔴 — Brandon Dawkins (@BDawks) April 11, 2018

In February of this year, Dawkins announced his decision to transfer from Arizona. In addition to Indiana, Dawkins had also visited Florida Atlantic as he looked to find a new program. Nebraska and UCLA were in the mix for the quarterback’s services as well.

Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before the force of nature known as Khalil Tate took over. All told, he played in 23 games during his four seasons in the desert. The 13 starts previously mentioned were the only ones of his UA career.

For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.