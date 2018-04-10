Weather costs Wisconsin its spring game too

As it turns out, the Big 12 isn’t the only Power Five conference with which Mother Nature has a problem.
Already this month, looming weather has forced both Iowa State (HERE) and West Virginia (HERE) to cancel their respective spring games. On Tuesday, Wisconsin announced that they too have canceled their annual spring game because of what the football program described as a weather forecast that is calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening.
The game had been scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT.
“The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority,” a statement from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday.
“We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible.”
“It’s certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall,” head football coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “Unfortunately some things are beyond your control.”
Wisconsin, coming off its fourth-straight 10-win season, this time with a school-record 13 wins, will open the 2018 season against Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31. The defending Big Ten West champions will open conference play Sept. 22 at division rival Iowa.
The Process never, ever stops. Or even slows — not even for the POTUS.
Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump hosted the 2017 national champion Alabama Crimson Tide football team at the White House. It was UA’s fifth trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this decade under Nick Saban, but the first since President Trump took office.
As is customary, the visitors came bearing gifts, which this year included an Alabama No. 17 jersey with “Trump” on the back, an Alabama helmet with the No. 1 emblazoned on the side as well as a game ball from the College Football Playoff championship game. And the meaning behind the jersey number? The win over Georgia this past January was Alabama’s 17th claimed national title.
While meeting the Leader of the Free World was certainly the focus of the day for both the coaching staff, support staff and players…
… it was far from the only thing on the Crimson Tide head coach’s ever-working mind.
If that doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the future College Football Hall of Famer, nothing will.
Arizona State is bringing back Dan Cozzetto for a third stint on staff, the program announced Tuesday. A 39-year coaching veteran, Cozzetto spent two previous successful stints with the Sun Devils. First, he was the club’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1992-99, a run that included a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1996. He returned to serve as tight ends coach in 2007-08, which saw the Sun Devils share the Pac-10 title in 2007.
“We feel very fortunate to add someone with several decades of experience coaching at Arizona State and in the Pac-12 Conference,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Dan has enjoyed success wherever he has been in his career. I am eagerly looking forward to working closely with him and exchanging ideas and gaining his input.”
Cozzetto’s specific duties were not disclosed in the release.
Cozzetto most recently worked as an offensive consultant at Oregon State, and prior to that was the head coach at Phoenix College.
“I am elated to have the opportunity to come back to the place that I call my home,” says Cozzetto. “With someone the caliber of Herm Edwards at the helm and the impressive staff he has assembled, I just hope that I can contribute in any capacity that they need me to. Our objective is to win the Pac-12 title and that will be my goal, to help the staff achieve that accomplishment. I have a lot of experience within the Pac-12 Conference and at ASU so I hope to put that experience to good use.”
Myles Brennan stands 6-foot-4 and weighs, by his own estimation, 195 or 196 pounds. This is a problem. Fellow SEC quarterbacks Jake Bentley, of South Carolina, and Drew Lock, of Missouri, also check in at 6-foot-4, but both of them weigh 225 pounds.
If he wants to win the job to replace Danny Etling as the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback and last an entire SEC season, Brennan is going to have to put on a lot of weight as fast as possible.
On Tuesday, Brennan detailed his diet. He eats 1,300 calories a day — for breakfast. All told, Brennan says he eats six or seven times a day. “I need to eat whatever I can,” Brennan said. “I try to stay healthy but at this point there’s no point in trying to stay healthy. I just need to gain the weight.”
While this seems like a great problem to have for us mortals, Brennan says it is indeed a problem.
A 4-star recruit from Long Beach, Miss., Brennan completed 14-of-24 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017. He will compete primarily with redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse for the starting job this fall.
It appears Matthew Wilcox has bought himself a room deeper in Mike Jinks‘ doghouse.
According to the Toledo Blade, the Bowling Green wide receiver was arrested early Sunday after he was involved in a single-car accident. The sophomore was charged with multiple misdemeanors as a result of the incident, including operating a vehicle impaired, operating a vehicle without reasonable control, failure to wear a seat belt and obstructing official business.
Other than Wilcox’s vehicle hitting a tree, there are very few details surrounding the accident available. It’s also unclear what if any injuries the receiver sustained.
In a statement addressing the development, Jinks indicated that Wilcox was already suspended from the program at the time of the accident. What led to that suspension? A January arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as a spring break incident in Florida in which he was seen throwing punches on a video that surfaced. No charges were filed in the latter incident.
Below is the head coach’s statement on the latest incident:
I am disappointed in the decision-making that led to this incident and we are very thankful that no one was injured. This is inconsistent with what we believe in as a football program and my hope is that this will be a teachable moment for everyone to learn from.
“Right now, our concern is for Matt’s health and well-being. While he had already been suspended from the program and had not practiced with our team this spring, our primary focus is on providing him with the help he needs.
Last season, Wilcox was fourth on the Falcons in receptions with 14 and sixth in receiving yards with 106. He also led the team in kickoff returns by averaging 24.6 yards per, a number that was second in the MAC and 25th nationally.