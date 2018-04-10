Weather costs Wisconsin its spring game too

As it turns out, the Big 12 isn’t the only Power Five conference with which Mother Nature has a problem.

Already this month, looming weather has forced both Iowa State (HERE) and West Virginia (HERE) to cancel their respective spring games. On Tuesday, Wisconsin announced that they too have canceled their annual spring game because of what the football program described as a weather forecast that is calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening.

The game had been scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT.

“The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority,” a statement from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

“We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible.”

“It’s certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall,” head football coach Paul Chryst said in his statement. “Unfortunately some things are beyond your control.”

Wisconsin, coming off its fourth-straight 10-win season, this time with a school-record 13 wins, will open the 2018 season against Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31. The defending Big Ten West champions will open conference play Sept. 22 at division rival Iowa.