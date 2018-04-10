Western Michigan medically DQs ex-Syracuse DT Steven Clark, too

Steven Clark‘s desire to continue his collegiate playing career has run into yet another, likely final, roadblock.

In July of last year, Clark announced his decision to transfer to Western Michigan. According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, the defensive lineman was medically disqualified by WMU shortly before the start of spring practice this year.

While no specific reason was given, Clark was medically disqualified by Syracuse in June of last year because of a genetic disorder that makes him susceptible to blood clots. According to the Post-Standard at the time, “four independent doctors cleared Clark for physical activity — two before the disqualification and two after.”

Even as Clark will no longer play football for the Broncos, he will remain a part of the team as a student assistant. He will also remain enrolled in classes at WMU.

Last season, Clark started 11 games at defensive tackle for the Broncos. He was credited with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits in what turned out to be his lone season in Kalamazoo.

The lineman ended the Orange portion of his playing career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries in his two seasons with the ACC program.