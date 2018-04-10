Western Michigan medically DQs ex-Syracuse DT Steven Clark, too

Steven Clark‘s desire to continue his collegiate playing career has run into yet another, likely final, roadblock.
In July of last year, Clark announced his decision to transfer to Western Michigan. According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, the defensive lineman was medically disqualified by WMU shortly before the start of spring practice this year.
While no specific reason was given, Clark was medically disqualified by Syracuse in June of last year because of a genetic disorder that makes him susceptible to blood clots. According to the Post-Standard at the time, “four independent doctors cleared Clark for physical activity — two before the disqualification and two after.”
Even as Clark will no longer play football for the Broncos, he will remain a part of the team as a student assistant. He will also remain enrolled in classes at WMU.
Last season, Clark started 11 games at defensive tackle for the Broncos. He was credited with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits in what turned out to be his lone season in Kalamazoo.
The lineman ended the Orange portion of his playing career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries in his two seasons with the ACC program.
For the fifth time this decade, the Alabama football team will be taking a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, although there’ll be a decidedly different host this time around.
As had previously been announced, the Crimson Tide is set to be honored at the White House at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The 2017 College Football Playoff champions will be feted for the first time by President Donald Trump, who also played host to the Clemson Tigers football title squad last year.
The first four trips to the White House came during President Barack Obama‘s administrations.
Despite the fact that some champions in other sports flat-out refused to be feted by the current POTUS, there doesn’t appear any hint of reservation on the part of the ‘Bama team — thanks in very large part to head coach Nick Saban.
“Coach Saban addressed it and just said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this regardless of your political thoughts. We’re going, just to celebrate this team. It’s an honor. And just to be able to say that you’ve gone to the White House is something that you can cherish forever,'” offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher said by way of al.com in the run-up to the visit. “So that was basically the extent of that.”
“It’s an incredible honor for us to be invited to the White House,” said running back Damien Harris. “It’s something that comes with being national champions, so we’re definitely thankful for the opportunity. There’s a lot of young guys that haven’t been able to make that trip yet. We’re glad we’ve got guys that can go for the first time and experience it the way that we did when we were young. Obviously, all the older guys have been there, and we’re looking forward to going back again.”
Incidentally, if you’re so inclined, you can watch the festivities live at whitehouse.gov.
Sadly, tragedy has hit the college football world yet again.
According to multiple media outlets, Saif Bryant was killed in a single-car accident very early Sunday morning. WBAL-TV reported that Bryant’s 2007 Pontiac Grand Am struck a tree at around 3:24 a.m. ET in Ellicott City, Maryland, and caught fire.
The 21-year-old Bryant, who attended a Morgan State football practice the Saturday morning before the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Devastating … you get that kind of news and you just can’t believe it. He was just such a wonderful kid,” Bryant’s high school football coach, Bruce Strunk, told the Baltimore Sun. “I never knew anyone to say one negative thing about him.”
Bryant was a walk-on defensive tackle for the FCS program. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by his passing.
If you’re keeping score at home, it’s Mother Nature 2, Big 12 0.
Earlier this month, a winter storm that never materialized as it was forecast still prompted West Virginia to cancel its spring game. Monday, Iowa State announced that, due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area, its spring game scheduled for this coming Saturday has already been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
At the moment, the Weather Channel predicts a high of 47 this Saturday for Ames with a 70-percent chance of rain.
“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”
The Cyclones are coming off an eight-win season that was the program’s best 2000. Their Liberty Bowl win marked their first bowl win since the 2009 season.
ISU will open its third season under Matt Campbell Sept. 1 against FCS South Dakota State.
Ole Miss is blocking Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports reported Monday evening. The Rebels had three options in regards to Patterson’s transfer: to support the move, to oppose it or to remain neutral.
The Rebels are not blocking Patterson’s transfer — Patterson is enrolled at U of M and practicing with the Wolverines — but instead his appeal to skip the requisite year-in-residence so he could compete immediately. Patterson’s grounds for immediate eligibility is that he was lied to by former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze about the nature and seriousness of the NCAA violations Ole Miss committed under Freeze.
One source close to the case said, according to Dodd, that the scope of the investigation as characterized by Freeze was “a flat-out, deliberate lie.” Patterson is one of six former Rebels seeking a waiver, but he is viewed as the most significant because of his talents to play the position and Michigan’s subsequent title hopes for 2018 should Patterson obtain immediate eligibility. A former 5-star recruit, Patterson threw for 8.7 yards per attempt on 63.8 percent passing with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions as a true sophomore in 2017.
Wilton Speight has opened the possibility of reversing his transfer should Patterson not gain eligibility this fall.
Should Patterson lose his appeal, he would be guaranteed eligibility for the 2019 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.